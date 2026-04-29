Peachtree Academy celebrates Val & Sal with State House Proclamation

Photo via Peachtree Academy











Peachtree Academy recentl welcomed State Representative Angela Moore to campus on Monday morning, where she presented an official proclamation from the Georgia State House recognizing the exceptional academic achievements of the school’s top graduates.

The proclamation honored Valedictorian Maha Ahmad and Salutatorian Grace Mills for their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence throughout their academic careers at Peachtree Academy.

Moore joined students, faculty, and staff between 9 and 9:30 a.m. to personally recognize these outstanding young women and celebrate their accomplishments.

“We are truly honored that Representative Moore took the time to visit our campus and celebrate this milestone with our students,” said Head of School Terran Newman. “Maha and Grace exemplify what it means to pursue excellence with honor, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”