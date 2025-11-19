Newton County Schools demonstrates districtwide improvement in latest CCRPI Data

The Georgia Department of Education has released the results of its College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI), and Newton County Schools (NCS) showed widespread gains across key components. According to the index, there was reported improvement in Content Mastery, subgroup performance and student readiness across all grade bands. The district also reported gains that outpaced the state in many areas.

Considering that Georgia’s accountability system has changed in recent years, it is difficult to make annual performance comparisons. However, NCS’s trajectory over the past three years is clear; following a period of stagnant performance, the district is now demonstrating consistent improvement.

“Our gains are the result of deliberately planned and focused work,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “Our teachers and leaders have been asked to do hard things in service to students with an emphasis on stronger instruction and higher expectations. Our students are worth every bit of that effort.”

The growth experienced in the district confirms that NCS is making progress and moving in the right direction. However, it is important to recognize that many of the district’s schools started from challenging baselines, and the work ahead will require continued improvement and accelerated growth.

Content Mastery, the strongest indicator of improvement

Widely recognized as one of the most difficult CCRPI measures to improve, Content Mastery rose across each grade band and multiple content areas. Noteworthy performance included the following:

Elementary: +4.94 improvement in Science, along with gains in Math of +1.35.

Middle: +3.05 improvement in Math.

High School: District average rose +2.7, including a notable +8.17 jump in Algebra.

These improvements mirror statewide trends, but underscore NCS’s academic progress.

Strides made in closing gaps, student group performance and progress

NCS also exceeded state averages in closing achievement gaps by increasing subgroup performance. Math and science scores show steady improvement across all grades, with high school algebra and elementary science driving much of the growth.

Elementary: The district’s Closing Gaps score was more than eight points above the state average, with all subgroups improving in science. Furthermore, elementary schools earned a perfect score in English language proficiency for the third year in a row.

Middle: All subgroups showed growth in math, and several schools improved across multiple subjects (Cousins Middle School, Indian Creek Middle School, Liberty Middle School, STEAM Academy Middle School and Veterans Memorial Middle School)

High: Eastside and Alcovy High Schools saw all subgroups grow in algebra and U.S. history, respectively.

(Note: A Subgroup is made up of a representative number of students identified as either Black, Hispanic, Multi-Racial, White, economically disadvantaged, an English Language Learner, and/or a student with a known disabilities.)

(Note: Closing Gaps evaluates whether schools are reducing the difference between the academic performance of their lowest-performing students and the state or district-level targets for proficiency.)

Readiness indicators strengthening

Readiness indicators, such as reading on grade level, regular attendance and participation in enrichment opportunities also improved across the district. At the high school level, these gains include increased accelerated enrollment and pathway completion.

Improvement elsewhere

While most key takeaways from this year’s CCRPI results center on academic performance, several additional factors contributed to the district’s overall improvement. These include stronger student attendance, broader access to enrichment programs, growth in accelerated coursework and higher participation in academic, career and technical education pathways. Together, these components reflect a more complete picture of student progress and readiness.

For the fifth time in six years, NCS surpassed the state’s graduation rate, maintaining districtwide performance above 90 percent. For purposes of CCRPI, however, both four-year and five-year cohort graduation rates are factored into the calculation. Eastside High School led the way with a 94.3% CCRPI graduation rate.

School-Level Highlights

Elementary Schools

South Salem and West Newton increased in all four CCRPI areas

Heard Mixon: +19 in Science Content Mastery and +15 in Progress

Livingston: +18 in Science Content Mastery

Middle Ridge: +14 in Progress

Porterdale: +18 in Science Content Mastery

South Salem: +14 in Science Content Mastery

STEAM Academy (ES): +14 in Science Content Mastery

Middle Schools

Cousins: +20.89 in Social Studies Content Mastery

Cousins and STEAM Academy (MS) improved in all four CCRPI areas

High Schools

Alcovy High: Increased in all four Content Mastery subjects

Eastside High: Met improvement targets in all Algebra subgroups

Alignment from the boardroom to the classroom

Two years ago, the Newton County Board of Education adopted organizational priorities focused on strengthening the district’s instructional core, which, among other things, includes refining instructional delivery expectations and developing systems of support and accountability.

“So far, the results have been encouraging,” Bradley said. “They reflect a system that is getting stronger, but we are still early in the journey. Our goal is to transition from incremental progress to substantial, breakthrough results. To achieve this goal, there is a lot more work to do.”