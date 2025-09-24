Newton County Board of Education celebrates record number of AP Scholars

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Board of Education held its September regular session the evening of Sept. 16, highlighting major academic accomplishments and upcoming community events. The meeting was brief, lasting just over 20 minutes.

A major portion of the meeting was dedicated to recognizing outstanding students from Eastside High School, who earned the 2025 AP Scholar with Distinction honors. These students achieved an average score of 3.5 or higher across five or more AP exams.

A record 195 Newton County high school students earned AP Scholar distinctions this year — a milestone that required their recognition to be split across multiple meetings. Honorees from Eastside High School received certificates and accolades from board members and school leadership.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III praised the students’ hard work and emphasized the ongoing importance of advanced placement courses.

“These students have already achieved something extraordinary,” Bradley said. “..And the best part is — they’re not done yet.”

The district has also begun its month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic students and families. The board acknowledged September as Suicide Prevention Month, recommitting to provide mental health support and resources for students.

The meeting concluded after brief remarks and formal approvals of the evening’s agenda and previous minutes. With a continued focus on academic achievement and community engagement, Newton County Schools looks ahead to a busy and eventful fall semester.