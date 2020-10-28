Newton collects 16,400 cans of food during annual Can-A-Thon

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System (NCSS) students and staff have once again stepped up to the plate to help the local community by collecting food for in need. During the school system’s annual Can-A-Thon, a total of 16,407 items of food were collected.

“I am very proud of the hard work of everyone at the sites that participated in the 2020 NCSS Fall Can-A-Thon,” said NCSS School Social Worker, George Hutchinson, who coordinates the district’s annual canned food drive. “Our students, faculty and staff collected over 16,400 items this year. These items will be of tremendous benefit to our local food pantries in meeting the needs of our community in the coming year. I am very impressed at the generosity of school system’s students and staff!”

Newton College & Career Academy led the way this year, collecting over 5,275 cans for the food drive. Mansfield Elementary collected 3,495 items of food and the Newton County School System Central Office staff brought in another 2,409 cans of food.

“The NCSS Can-A-Thon was such a great success because it was a team effort involving all of our students and employees,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “When you look at the numbers and see how much food was collected it’s absolutely amazing—16,407 cans of food! And every single can will stay right here in Newton County to help residents in our community. Through their efforts, the students and employees of our school system have helped put food on the table for so many families in our community. Words cannot begin to describe how proud I am of their tremendous support of the NCSS Can-A-Thon!”

Schools and offices participating in the NCSS Can-A-Thon collected the following amounts:



East Newton Elementary – 371

Fairview Elementary – 142

Heard-Mixon Elementary – 460

Live Oak Elementary – 150

Livingston Elementary – 197

Mansfield Elementary – 3,495

Mainstay Academy – 318

Newton County Theme School – 750

Porterdale Elementary – 364

Rocky Plains Elementary – 715

South Salem Elementary – 240

West Newton Elementary – 815

Clements Middle – 125

Indian Creek Middle – 178

Veterans Memorial Middle – 279

Alcovy High – 120

Newton College & Career Academy – 5,279

BOE Central Office – 2,409

TOTAL – 16,407