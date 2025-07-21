NCS to Continue CEP Meal Program for 2025-26 school year

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced that all schools will continue participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2025-26 school year.

The CEP is part of the federally funded National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The participation of all schools in CEP ensures that all enrolled students can participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge. No application is required to participate in the program.

“The continued participation in CEP for all of our schools aligns with the school district’s organizational priority of removing barriers to student learning,” said Dr. Michael Barr, chief operations officer for NCS. “CEP participation ensures all students have access to nutritious meals, which is essential for their academic success.”

Through reimbursable meals are at no cost, families may provide funds to their children to purchase a la carte food items and second meals at their family’s choosing. These additional food items and/or meals can be purchased with their student accounts established through www.mypaymentsplus.com. Cash or check is also accepted at the time of purchase. For more information about the CEP and NCS School Nutrition Program, please call (770) 788-3120 or visit www.newtonschoolnutrition.org. The USDA provides additional information at https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision.