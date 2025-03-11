NCS Announces Finalists for 2025 HERO Award

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced Tuesday the three finalists for the district’s inaugural HERO Award, an annual recognition honoring classified employees who demonstrate exceptional commitment, performance and impact in supporting students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The 2025 HERO Award finalists are:

Cheryl Clark, Media Paraprofessional, Fairview Elementary School

Kymberli Durden, Clerk, Alcovy High School

Chandra Mitchell, Administrative Assistant, Special Education Department, Central Office

These outstanding employees have been selected from a group of school and division-level HERO Award winners and will advance to the final stage of the selection process, participating in interviews with the award panel later this week.

Superintendent Duke Bradley and several district leaders surprised each finalist at their workplace Tuesday, delivering the news in front of their colleagues.

“Our classified employees are the backbone of our schools, providing the essential services that enable teaching and learning to flourish,” Bradley said. “Recognizing their hard work is not just a celebration of individuals but a testament to the values that drive our district forward. These three finalists represent the very best of our classified staff, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions.”

The NCS HERO Awards were established to recognize classified employees who embody service, dedication, professionalism and community impact. Modeled after the state and national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Awards, the program highlights the invaluable work of employees in clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessionals, security services, skilled trades, technical services, and transportation services.

To be eligible for the HERO Award, employees must have worked at least three years in NCS and at least one year in their current school or division. They must also demonstrate excellence in job performance, leadership, teamwork and commitment to both their school community and the district as a whole.

The winner of the 2025 NCS HERO Award will be announced at the HERO Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center. All school and division HERO Award winners will be recognized at the event, and the district winner will go on to represent NCS in the Georgia RISE Awards program for potential state-level recognition.

School Board Chair Abigail Coggin praised the finalists and the impact of the HERO Awards.

“Recognizing the contributions of our classified staff through the HERO Awards is a wonderful opportunity to show our gratitude,” Coggin said. “These individuals are vital to the success of our students, and we are thrilled to celebrate their dedication and impact.”