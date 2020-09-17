Hundreds respond to Newton giveaway of office furniture and supplies

COVINGTON, Ga. — Commissioner-elect Alana Sanders and some area companies and nonprofits helped Newton County families by donating equipment needed to help students learn virtually from home.

The event featured a giveaway of office equipment and other items. Hundreds of residents took advantage Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Westside Precinct.

Among the companies participating in the event was IKEA, which donated 50 desks and a variety of other office furniture and supplies for Newton County families. Students also received donated laptops, tablets and earbuds.

A Kona Ice truck was sponsored to provide refreshments.

Sanders, who organized the event, and representatives of participating companies and some nonprofits helped load the equipment into grateful residents’ vehicles. Newton County Sheriff’s Office helped direct traffic to the event.