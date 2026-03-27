Board of Education Vice-Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker recognized by State Senate

Newton County Board of Education Vice Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker has been formally recognized by the Georgia General Assembly for her service to public education and her commitment to students, families and the community.

Through Senate Resolution 972, sponsored by State Senator Sonya Halpern and supported by members of the Georgia Senate, Henderson-Baker was commended for her dedicated service to the Newton County Board of Education and her leadership within the Georgia School Boards Association.

A lifelong resident of Covington, Henderson-Baker has served on the Newton County Board of Education since January 2011. Throughout her tenure, she has remained a strong advocate for students and families, consistently working to strengthen educational opportunities and outcomes across the district.

Henderson-Baker’s leadership has extended beyond Newton County, earning statewide recognition through her service as Vice President and later President of the Georgia School Boards Association. She has also contributed to education policy and advocacy through her work on the GSBA Governmental Operations Committee and as a representative for District 4 on the GSBA Board of Directors.

In addition to her board service, Henderson-Baker is a dedicated professional and community leader. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fort Valley State University and a Master of Science in Psychology and Counseling from Troy University.

Professionally, Henderson-Baker serves as a mental health clinician and behavioral specialist, supporting the well-being of individuals and families. Her commitment to youth development is further demonstrated through her volunteer work as an after-school tutor and as a coordinator for The Young Legends teen mentoring program. She is also a charter and active member of the Chi Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she contributes to community service efforts across Newton and Rockdale counties.

“The recognition of Mrs. Henderson-Baker by the Georgia Senate is a reflection of her years of dedicated service and her deep commitment to public education,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley. “Her leadership continues to make a meaningful impact not only in Newton County but across the state of Georgia.”