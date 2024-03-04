Dr. Duke Bradley III releases 90-day report

NEWTON COUNTY – When superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III first took office, he wanted to “manifest the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the community.”

Continuing with the goal to fulfill that statement, Bradley released his 90-day report at the Feb. 27 Newton County Board of Education meeting (NCBOE).

The 25-page report encapsulates a number of observations that Bradley has witnessed through his first few months as superintendent, with focus areas on academics, operations and culture and engagement. All of which hold the hopes to reinforce the themes of “unity, engagement and visibility.”

But before diving into the specifics of each area, Bradley wanted to commemorate the work that the NCSS has already done.

“Before I share my findings, please allow me to say that it is important to note that Newton County schools is built upon a strong foundation of success and achievement, which I am proud to be a part of,” Bradley said.





Academics





When discussing academics, Bradley highlighted the persistent literacy gaps that exist within the school system.

Data configured from the report showed that literacy rates were particularly low in grades 3, 5 and 8. All figures were below the average for the state of Georgia.

While Bradley stated that there is no one fix to the issue – as it persists statewide – he recommended to the board that steps should be put in place to focus on literacy instruction, streamline academic resources and identify instructional practices.

Keeping in line with academics, Bradley identified some of the achievement gaps in the district.

The achievement gap data showed English language arts (ELA) and math scores from demographics across the district. With the presentation slide stating, “We have work to do,” Bradley clarified what these social gaps are.

“In short our Black and special education students are categorically outperformed by white students across most subject areas and grade levels,” Bradley said.

Next, Bradley highlighted the different findings of balanced academic progress with data from Advanced Placement (AP), dual-enrollment and gifted students.

Data showed that 25.7 percent of Newton County students were enrolled in at least once AP course. When compared against four counties with similar size and demographics, this was in the middle of the five districts.

A total of 10.86 percent students were identified as gifted, with no corresponding data from other counties.

However, dual-enrollment was the weakest point of the three, with 18.79 percent of Newton County students enrolled in one or more college courses as part of dual-enrollment. When compared to other counties, Newton County was the second lowest of five, with Houston County at the highest with 74 percent of students enrolled in one or more dual-enrollment courses.

Bradley told The Covington News that 74 percent “tells us it’s possible” to get students involved in dual-enrollment, but that there are institutional barriers that exist. This was seconded during his presentation on Tuesday.

“Considered together, the district provides access to a variety of advanced courses and specialized programs,” Bradley said. “However, the extent to which students can access these courses and programs is informed by several barriers that have a limiting effect; among those include program design, teacher credentials, scheduling challenges, course/program entry criteria and transportation.”





Operations





Next, Bradley discussed his findings on operations, which were extensive in wanting to create synergy among the district.

His findings showed that precision planning is important, and that “there is opportunity to establish more explicit alignment” between functions within the district.

Additionally, Bradley stated that the district lacks several key positions that harms the effectiveness within the district.

“There are multiple examples where individuals who take on critically important rules do so without the benefit of a capable designee,” Bradley said. “As you can imagine the absence of strategic redundancies creates significant organizational risk.”

Bradley told The Covington News that the district needs to look at other districts to see what works for them. Once they compile that data, the system should create “one customizable strategy” that works for Newton County Schools.

Recommendations were made to conduct a compensation and classification study, exploring the district’s readiness to purchase an Enterprise Resourcing plan, provide regular reporting and clarify certain roles and corresponding job responsibilities.





Culture and Engagement





Of the three main areas, culture and engagement was among the strengths.

A survey in the report showed that out of 1,165 participants, 36 percent of respondents were “very satisfied” with Newton County Schools’ communication efforts. A total of 42 percent of respondents were listed as “satisfied.”

Also cited were the various listening sessions that were conducted by Bradley with one participants’ feedback stating the district keeps them “well informed,” but that “more consistency is needed” in their communication efforts.

Listed as recommendations were an exploration in communication outreach, a clarification of communication expectations and a clear social media strategy that can align Newton County Schools with one common brand.

However, Bradley highlighted communications as a strong point.

“In short, I found that district communications is a clear strength verified through both quantitative measure and direct stakeholder feedback,” Bradley said.