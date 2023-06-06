Connect Newton experiences 'best year yet'

COVINGTON, Ga. — Five years ago, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA) and Newton County School System (NCSS) partnered to do one main thing — Bridge the gap between educators and the business world in Newton County.

Hence the program — Connect Newton Teacher Externship.

This year’s program was the week of May 29 and ended on June 2 with the largest cohort of 25 educators and eight industries represented.

NCIDA Executive Director Serra Hall is excited to see the continued progression.

“This started with a few industries, a few educators and now we’re the largest that we have been. We have industries begging to get in and we’ve had to cut it off at times,” Hall said. “We’ve had educators that we had to really think about, ‘How do we select?’ That’s incredible. For us, it’s really amazing to see the growth and excitement about these two worlds coming together.”

Vice President of Economic Development Asher Dozier added commentary concerning the growth of the program, too.

“I think every year is awesome,” Dozier said. “This year is my favorite because we had the most impact. The goal is to impact as many students as we can with positive outcomes for their life. So, I think this is the best year yet, because we had the biggest impact.”

The program allows for middle and high school educators to shadow, get hands-on experience and understand the different industries Newton County has to offer. Every year, the week ends with an Educator Externship Celebration with this year’s being held at the Newton College and Career Academy on June 2.