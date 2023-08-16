Class recognition, personnel approval and superintendent search main topics at Tuesday’s board of education meeting

NEWTON COUNTY – Tuesday’s Newton County Board of Education concluded with an updated status on the superintendent search, the appointment of South Salem’s new principal and an adopted resolution to honor the Newton County High School (NCHS) class of 1973.

Commemorating the 50th reunion of NCHS’ class of 1973, board member Abigail Coggin read the board’s resolution aloud, with several members of the class present at the meeting.

The resolution touched on several unique characteristics and achievements of the class, including being the last NCHS class to graduate from the school’s Newton Drive location and the Lady Rams’ 1973 state championship title.

“Whereas the Newton County Board of Education recognizes and celebrates the historic occasion of the 50th class reunion of the Newton County High School class of 1973, a remarkable milestone in the lives of its esteemed graduates…” Coggin said. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and commendation to each member of the class of 1973 for their achievements and contributions to society and for being a shining example of community mindedness and excellence.”

Other topics discussed in the meeting include a personnel approval during executive session at the recommendation of interim superintendent Dr. Benjamin Roundtree.

Newly appointed principal of South Salem Elementary School, Dr. Vanshelle Turner - photo by Special Photo

Dr. Vanshelle Turner was appointed as South Salem Elementary School’s new principal. Turner previously served as one of South Salem’s assistant principals for several years.

“Dr. Turner has a proven track record in turnaround school administration, performance management and elementary education,” Roundtree said. “As such, I am confident that Dr. Turner will transition well to the principalship at South Salem Elementary and will continue the culture of high expectations at the school.”

To conclude the meeting, board chair Shakila Henderson-Baker provided a board report regarding the county’s superintendent search.

“We are in the process of round one of interviews,” Baker said. “Round one at this point is executive session function. There should be nothing said from the board members and nothing asked to the board members.”

Due to the length of the process, Baker said Roundtree will fulfill his temporary role until “at least” October.

“We are doing a thorough job in picking the right candidate, the right fit for the school system,” Baker said. “So please bear with us.”

The Newton County Board of Education’s next meeting is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.



