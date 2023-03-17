5 Newton County students take home top prizes in state science fair

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System elementary school students brought home several top awards from the recent 2023 K-5 State Science and Engineering Fair held at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Georgia.





According to Christina Phyall, NCSS Elementary Curriculum & Instruction Specialist, the students had a busy day at the state event.





“The students participated in a range of activities throughout the day, which included interviews, STEM stations, Engineering Design challenges and even a tour of the Natural History Museum,” she said. “I’m very proud of our students as their hard work and dedication paid off as they were awarded several top prizes at the event.”





Five NCSS students won individual awards in the state fair, and in addition to the individual awards, Rufus Bryant of Oak Hill Elementary and Cooper Maxey of Live Oak Elementary teamed up to win the first place award at the Paper Table Challenge.





“We are grateful our students are afforded the opportunity to participate in the K-5 State Science and Engineering Fair,” Phyall said. “This is an incredible opportunity for them to learn and grow as scientists and participating in the science fair is fantastic preparation for their future studies. There are many benefits to participating in the science fair, including strengthening academic writing, along with verbal, written and public communication. Students also learn problem- solving skills through their scientific research.





“We look forward to our continued partnership with Georgia College & State University and the state of Georgia K-5 Science and Engineering Fair.”





Here are the individual award winners at the K-5 State Science Fair from NCSS:





Audrey McGovern (1st place), Newton County Theme School; Anthony Wilson (1st place), Rocky Plains Elementary; Emma Beam (2nd place), East Newton Elementary; Rufus Bryant (2nd place) and Journey Johnson (3rd place), Oak Hill Elementary.