2020 Top Ten Newton alum overcomes adversity to graduate from FAMU

By: Jahmallia Forde | Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For Tyjah Tuggle, graduating from Florida A&M University isn’t just the end of a chapter; it’s the victory of a comeback story built on faith, perseverance, and purpose.

The facilities management scholar faced what felt like a derailed dream when she entered college in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her initial excitement was quickly eclipsed by personal loss. During her first year, her great-grandmother, the woman who helped to raise her, passed away. Tyjah became overwhelmed with grief.

“I wasn’t going to class anymore. I wasn’t eating. I was severely depressed,” Tuggle said. “I graduated top 10 out of over 600 students in high school. But at that moment, I didn’t even recognize myself.”

After taking a break for her mental health, Tuggle returned home to Covington, Georgia for a reset. She began praying, reading scripture, and seeking clarity. That’s when things started to shift.

“God started drawing me closer to Him,” Tuggle said. “That became the turning point. I started putting my life back together and picking up the pieces.”

In the year that followed, Tuggle earned her real estate license and sold her brother’s house the same week as her 21st birthday. When she returned to FAMU, she immersed herself in real estate organizations, landed six internships in cities like Austin and Dallas, and competed in national case competitions, placing or winning in many of them.

“I just started seeing so much success,” she said. “It was internal work first, then the external followed.”

But her journey wasn’t just about academic achievement. Her faith guided every step.

“If it wasn’t for Jesus Christ, I would not be here,” Tuggle said. “God always has a redirected story if you’re willing to surrender and make a change.”

Her faith didn’t just heal her; it inspired her entrepreneurial spirit. Tuggle founded KOTK Writing Co., which stands for “Kid of the Kingdom.” Her business centers around a 3-in-1 devotional planner and journal designed to help believers walk in purpose. The product, entirely designed and written by her, sold out shortly after its initial release.

“I used to carry my Bible, planner, journal, and books separately,” she said. “I wanted one space where I could stay connected to God and plan intentionally. That’s why I created KOTK.”

Tuggle’s planner combines scripture, monthly devotionals, and goal-setting templates, all rooted in the verse Jeremiah 29:11, which reminds her of God’s plans to prosper, not harm.

Her mother, Teisha Henderson, has been one of her biggest cheerleaders throughout the journey.

“She’s the greatest gift that life has given me,” Henderson said. “For her to keep pushing for her dreams and know that anything is possible, it’s amazing.”

Watching her daughter rise from grief to grace, Henderson witnessed not only Tuggle’s academic growth but also her spiritual transformation.

“She always went to church growing up,” Henderson said, “but in college, she truly found God for herself. That was the biggest blessing for me as a mother.”

As Tuggle prepares to graduate and pursue a master’s degree in real estate, she has her sights set on becoming a real estate developer, with plans to build faith-based, affordable communities.

“I want to build spaces where people feel seen, safe, and supported,” Tuggle said.

To students who may feel like they’re off track, Tuggle offers this advice: “It’s never too late. You can always make a change; with God, there’s always a way back.”

To learn more about her business, visit www.thekotkwritingco.com.