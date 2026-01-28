Woman charged in crash that injured two paramedics

NEWTON COUNTY—The woman believed to be responsible for a vehicle crash in late October that left two paramedics with serious injuries has been arrested and charged.

Taylor Lynn Paskell, a 29-year-old Conyers woman, turned herself in on Jan. 14, according to a booking report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. She faces one count of driving under the influence, one count of improper lane usage and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.

At approximately 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2025, two paramedics, now identified as Jamie Still and Kaytlyn Brown, were driving in a Central EMS ambulance when they were struck head-on by a truck that had allegedly failed to maintain its lane. The crash occurred at Mount Zion Road near Bald Rock Road in Newton County.

All three people on the scene — Still, Brown and Paskell — sustained serious injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicles by first responders. Early information from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) confirmed that at least one person faced life-threatening injuries.

Paskell was identified by the GSP as the suspected at-fault party in the Oct. 26 crash in a crash report. Immediately following the crash, authorities said that alcohol was a factor and that charges would be issued following the investigation.

Per the Newton County Sheriff’s Office online index of warrants, warrants for Paskell’s arrest were issued on Dec. 18, 2025.

Per the jail reports, Paskell was released from custody the following afternoon after bonding out.

On Jan. 14, Brown and Still received recognition for their courage and resilience at the Heroes and Hope Banquet. Additionally, numerous local and regional first responders were recognized for their critical action that resulted in Still and Brown’s recovery.