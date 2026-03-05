Suspect charged in Thanksgiving vehicular homicide

NEWTON COUNTY—A suspect in a Thanksgiving crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child was booked in the Newton County Detention Center on Monday.

According to a booking report obtained from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Brandon Omar Robinson of Conyers was detained just before noon on Monday, March 2. The NCSO’s online warrant index showed warrants for the 47-year-old dating Feb. 13.

The report indicates that Robinson turned himself in. He is now out on a conditional $28,000 bond.

Robinson’s charges stem from a Nov. 28, 2025 crash that left a 19-year-old woman and her unborn baby dead, and another woman seriously injured.

According to an incident report from the NCSO and past information provided by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Robinson was driving a BMW west on Fairview Road when he reportedly struck a Hyundai Sonata that was “backing improperly” out of a private drive. The crash occurred just after midnight on Friday, Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.

The crash killed 19-year-old Jaylah Donald and her unborn child. Jaylah’s mother Takila Donald, who was reported to be driving the Hyundai Sonata, sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Grady Hospital.

Robinson is charged with six crimes: First degree felony homicide by vehicle, first degree felony feticide by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (concentration is 0.08G or more), misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor speeding 10-14 over.

At the time of the accident, the GSP said that charges were pending for both Takila Donald and Robinson. Specifically, the NCSO report stated that Robinson was arrested on the scene for a DUI. Donald has not been arrested or charged in the incident.