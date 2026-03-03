Elderly man pleads guilty to aggravated battery and assault, sentenced to 25 years

NEWTON COUNTY—Just before jury selection in Newton County court on Monday, an elderly man pleaded guilty to a number of charges pertaining to the assault of his former girlfriend.

A press release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office states that 74-year-old Arnithal Freeman was sentenced by Judge Kevin Morris to serve 25 years, with the first 20 imprisoned. Debra Ashby was found deceased in November 2022. Photo via Newton County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from Freeman’s behavior with his then-girlfriend Debra Ashby in 2022.

On April 12, 2022, Ashby’s family performed a wellness check on her, as they had been unable to contact her for a few days, the release stated. Upon arrival at her Covington residence, Ashby’s family found Ashby suffering from severe bruising to her neck, face and arms and blood pooling in her eyes.

“Ashby told investigators that Freeman, her boyfriend, began to assault her during an argument,” the release states. “Freeman struck her multiple times with his fists and a boot. He also strangled her to the point that she could not breathe.”

Freeman reportedly denied Ashby’s account and said the injuries were sustained by Ashby falling from a bed.

Law enforcement arrested Freeman and charged him with aggravated battery – family violence, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. He bonded out in May 2022 and was conditioned not to have any contact with Ashby.

Six months later, on Nov. 1, 2022, Ashby’s family reported that they had not seen or spoken to Ashby since Oct. 29. The Covington Police Department initiated a missing persons investigation, which led them to determine that Freeman had been to Ashby’s home since his release from jail.

Officers arrested Freeman and charged him with aggravated stalking.

On Nov. 11, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office located human remains that were later identified as Ashby.

“The Covington Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and the GBI crime lab investigated the death case as a separate, but possibly related matter to the April 12, 2022 incident,” the release states. “This included work by a medical examiner and forensic anthropologist.

“Ultimately, the autopsy and anthropology report have not determined a cause or manner of death based on the state of the remains and did not rule out non-homicidal causes of death.”

The District Attorney’s Office decided to proceed with the assault, battery and stalking charges.

“Based on this and the available evidence regarding Ms. Ashby’s death, the District Attorney’s Office determined it was appropriate to proceed with the aggravated battery and aggravated stalking cases,” the release states. “The State was ready to try those cases despite the victim being deceased.”

The release asks that anyone with information regarding Ashby’s death contact the Covington Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, or the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.