Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in overnight vehicle crash

NEWTON COUNTY—A crash just after midnight on Friday killed a 19-year-old pregnant woman and injured two others.

According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Brandon Robinson was driving a BMW west on Fairview Road. Robinson reportedly struck a Hyundai Sonata that was “backing improperly” out of a private drive on Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle at approximately 12:34 a.m.

“The driver of the Hyundai backed improperly and failed to yield while entering the roadway,” the GSP stated.

The passenger of the Hyundai, who has been identified as 19-year-old Jaylah Donald, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Donald was pregnant, and her unborn child was also pronounced deceased.

The Hyundai’s driver, Takila Donald, was injured and life flighted to Grady Hospital.

The GSP says that charges are pending for both Takila Donald and Robinson. Specifically, Robinson was determined to have been driving under the influence.

“The driver of the BMW had complaint of injuries and was found to be DUI,” the GSP stated.



