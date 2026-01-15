Banquet honors bravery of local paramedics who were injured in October crash

Three months ago, life changed in an instant for Central EMS paramedics Kaytlyn Brown and Jamie Still when their ambulance was hit head-on by a truck, resulting in serious injuries. That October night led to a long uphill battle of recovery.

But in the weeks since the accident, Brown and Still have demonstrated resilience and courage that their first responder community took time to honor this week.

“In this line of work, we take care of our own,” said Bryan Gibson, chief executive officer of Priority OnDemand. “And it's really awesome to see how this team all came together and has been supporting you.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, Brown and Still received recognition at the Heroes and Hope Banquet.

Members of Central EMS, its parent company Priority OnDemand, the Newton County Fire Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Dispatch, Air Methods and Grady Memorial Hospital gathered at Legion Field to honor the pair, as well as receiving recognition themselves for the coordination and life-saving actions.

On the evening of Oct. 26, 2025, Brown and Still were driving an ambulance when they were struck head-on by a truck. Information from the Georgia State Patrol indicated that the truck had failed to maintain its lane, crashing into the ambulance at Mount Zion Road near Bald Rock Road in Newton County.

All three people on scene—Brown and Still, plus the truck driver—sustained severe injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicles by first responders. Brown and Still were life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Since that night, the paramedics have faced a long uphill battle of recovery. Their improvement was described as miraculous.

“What we’ve all witnessed here is a miracle, to save the lives of these two medics,” said Gary Coker, founder of Central EMS.

During the banquet, Brown and Still were honored with Hero Awards, recognizing their strength and determination.

“This award is reserved for moments that redefine courage,” said Corey Thomas, vice president of operations at Central EMS. “It is for individuals whose strength under unimaginable circumstances reminds us of the word ‘hero’ and why ‘hero’ still matters.

“Kaytlyn and Jamie, the injuries you sustained were severe, but what stands out even more than the physical trauma is the strength of spirit you’ve demonstrated through the darkest days of recovery.”

Brown and Still offered their own gratitude for the support they have received since the incident and how their first responder community has rallied in support.

“It definitely was rough at first, but our company has given us so much support in every way possible,” Brown said. “Just in a way I didn't see happening.”

Still echoed Brown’s remarks, saying Central EMS helped him every step of the way.

“I definitely didn’t expect the amount of support,” Still said. “I mean, every single department in Newton County reached out, whether it was financially or just with their support over text or giving me calls or coming in and sitting with me physically…it was overwhelming.”

In addition to Brown and Still, those who responded to the scene were honored with recognition for their aid. Battalion Chief William Bruce and Paramedic Zach Roberts received Incident Command Recognition for remaining calm leaders through the incident.

A number of Life Savers Awards were handed out as well. Life Savers Awards were described as recognition to honor the combined efforts of EMS, fire, dispatch, law enforcement, aviation and hospital that contributed to saving lives.

The Central EMS crew members who received the award recognition were Sharena Johnson, Simone Jackson, Timothy “Levi” Bolt, Zachary Tomic, Tijuan Tucker, Christopher Paul, Grant Jackson and Lianna Homrich. Multiple people with the Newton County Fire Department, Air Methods, Newton County Dispatch, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Grady Memorial Hospital were recognized as well.

But ultimately, the evening was about fellowship and gratitude for the combined efforts that saved Still and Brown’s lives.

“It was especially powerful to see everybody that helped me in one room so I can walk up and hug their neck and say thank you so much for saving my life,” Still said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everybody that just helped in any way that they could, whether it was on-scene or after the accident.”