Head-on collision with ambulance injures three, drunk driving suspected

NEWTON COUNTY – A collision between a Central EMS ambulance and a Toyota Tacoma left three people seriously injured on Sunday.

Per preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), troopers responded to the scene of the crash at Mount Zion Road near Bald Rock Road at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26. An investigation led the troopers to determine that the Tacoma struck the ambulance head-on after failing to maintain its lane.

The GSP says that alcohol was a factor.

“It was also determined the driver of the Toyota was driving under the influence of alcohol and will be facing charges at the conclusion of the investigation,” per the GSP.

The crash was so severe that all three occupants – the driver of the Tacoma and two people in the ambulance – sustained “serious injuries.” The driver of the ambulance reportedly faced life-threatening injuries.

All three people had to be extracted from the vehicles by first responders.

The GSP has not yet released the identities of those involved in the crash. The Covington News is awaiting the complete reports and will update the story when more information is available.