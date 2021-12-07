Two arrested after one brings BB gun air pistol on Newton High campus

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two men were arrested Monday, Dec. 6, after they walked onto the Newton High School campus with one carrying a BB gun air pistol.



The two were identified as Damontay Marchico Hampton, 19, and Jamel Rayshan Weaver, 19, both of Covington, according to Fox 5 News.

Spokesperson Sherrie Partee said the incident prompted officials to place Newton High School on preventative lockdown Monday morning "due to two individuals who were not students and who were not authorized to be on campus."

"The two individuals were apprehended prior to entering the building. School resource officers and school administrators handled the situation quickly and criminal charges are pending," Partee said.

Both were taken to the Newton County Detention Center where they were being held Tuesday.

Hampton was charged with Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone. Both were charged with Criminal Trespass and Giving a False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer, according to jail records.

No information was given about why they were at the school.