Suspect in Feb. 15 interstate pursuit identified

NEWTON COUNTY—The person arrested on Feb. 15 after an I-20 traffic pursuit turned into a manhunt has been identified as 51-year-old Terence Farrior of Stone Mountain.

According to a narrative report from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), at approximately 3:24 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet HHR for speeding and a tag violation on I-20 West near mile marker 92. The suspect—now known to be Farrior—reportedly refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the trooper made three attempts to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The last attempt was successful, with the individual’s vehicle striking the median wall, according to the narrative.

“The driver decided to jump over the median wall and cross the eastbound lanes of the interstate,” the trooper’s narrative states. “He then jumped a barbed wire fence and traveled into the woodline. I holstered my weapon and gave chase on foot but lost visual in the woodline.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department responded as well, attempting to locate the suspect with K-9 deployment.

Farrior reportedly evaded law enforcement until approximately 5:40 p.m., when he was spotted near E Dollar Circle and Access Road.

A supporting narrative from a deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office offers additional insight into Farrior’s capture.

“Following the offender, when I felt I was close enough to him, I drew my county issued taser...before I aimed my taser, there where [sic] multiple times where I ordered the offender to stop and get on the ground,” a deputy’s narrative states. “After not complying with my orders, I took aim and deployed my taser. First deployment missed. I then deployed the second cartridge with only one probe connecting to the offender.”

Per the GSP narrative, the trooper and two sheriff’s deputies successfully apprehended Farrior near an RV campground at 5:46 p.m. Farrior was assessed by EMS and cleared by Piedmont Newton before being taken to the Newton County Jail.

A booking report shows that Farrior received 13 charges after the events. He is charged with:

Two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Felony aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty

Misdemeanor acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle

Felony habitual violator

Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked

Misdemeanor turning movements

Misdemeanor driving without headlights when raining

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor speeding

Misdemeanor driving on divided highways crossing median

Misdemeanor registration and license requirements]

Felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Farrior has not been granted bond at this time.