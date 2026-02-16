One arrested following interstate pursuit

NEWTON COUNTY – An individual was arrested on Sunday night following a traffic pursuit on I-20 and a manhunt in the immediate area.

According to a narrative from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), officers attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet HHR for speeding and a tag violation on I-20 West near mile marker 92. The individual reportedly refused to pull over, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, a GSP trooper made three attempts to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The last attempt was successful, with the individual’s vehicle striking the median wall, according to the GSP’s narrative.

This led to an on-foot chase.

“The violator then exited his vehicle and fled on foot, crossing over the median wall and the east lanes of Interstate 20 before running into a nearby wood line,” according to a GSP narrative.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department responded to the scene and created a barrier. Eventually, the individual was apprehended, though it is not clear what time that occurred.

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual and it is not clear what charges they face.

