Shooting at Salem Road Walmart leads to injuries, arrests

NEWTON COUNTY — A shooting at the Walmart on Salem Road Saturday night left one man injured.

According to a statement by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), an altercation occurred inside the store between Christopher Scott and an unidentified female.

Scott then left the store and was then “accosted by the son of the female” in the parking lot, according to the NCSO statement.

The female's son was later identified as David Ruffin.

Ruffin and Scott then reportedly had a physical altercation to which Ruffin allegedly shot Scott in each leg.

The female and Ruffin were transported to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, where Ruffin was charged with aggravated assault. The female was not charged with any crime.

Scott was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition upon arrival.



An NCSO spokesperson stated that Scott has since been released from the hospital and warrants were issued for his involvement in the altercation on simple battery charges.