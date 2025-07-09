North Carolina man arrested following multiple car break-ins at churches last weekend

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has announced the arrest of one person in connection with multiple cars that were entered at churches this past Sunday.

According to the NCSO, 26-year-old Deshawn Johnson of North Carolina was taken into police custody on Tuesday. He was arrested in Raleigh by another agency and is being extradited to Newton County in the days to come.

The release states that multiple vehicles were entered on July 6 at Journey Baptist Church and Community Fellowship Baptist Church. Both churches are located in Covington.

“Immediately following the reports, the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division, alongside other internal divisions, worked diligently with the Loganville Police Department and the Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina to identify and apprehend the suspect,” the NCSO release stated.

Johnson faces eight counts of entering auto and one count of aggravated assault. At this time, the NCSO could not share what actions Johnson took that resulted in the assault charge. The Covington News has reached out to the Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina for more information and are awaiting an official response.

More charges may be filed against Johnson as the investigation proceeds, per the NCSO.

The NCSO was not able to share whether they believe Johnson acted alone, but the release stated that more suspects may be apprehended in the future.