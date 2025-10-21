Newton County resident to spend nine decades in prison for drug trafficking

NEWTON COUNTY—A Newton County jury has decided the fate of a man convicted of trafficking and distributing numerous drugs out of his home on Highway 212.

Loyd Freeman Avant III will spend the next nine decades behind bars. Superior Court Judge Kevin Morris handed down the maximum sentence on Monday. Avant will serve 90 years in confinement without the possibility of parole.

Avant was deemed guilty of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute carfentanil on Oct. 17.

The charges stem from Avant possessing and distributing “large amounts” of narcotics. According to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at Avant’s residence on.

Here, they uncovered significant paraphernalia, including:

over 150 grams (over 5 ounces) of methamphetamine

163 grams (approximately 5.75 ounces) of heroin

865 grams (approximately 30.5 ounces, nearly a kilo) of carfentanil

numerous firearms

over $70,000 cash

a money counter

digital scales

ledgers of drug activity

According to the release, Avant was read his Miranda rights on the scene of the search, but proceeded to tell DEA agents that the contents of the home were his.

“He went on to tell Agents that if they had come on a different day that he would have had more drugs at the house,” the release stated. “He further told Agents that sent a juvenile to deliver drugs to a purchaser’s car.”

Two days before Avant was convicted on Oct. 15, he informed the court that he wished to represent himself at trial.

“After hearing from multiple DEA Agents and chemists, the jury deliberated for only 5 minutes before indicating they had reached a verdict,” the release stated. “After announcing the guilty verdict in court late Friday afternoon, the Court set sentencing for this morning [Monday, Oct. 21].”

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, the state asked that Avant be treated as a recidivist because of his three prior felony convictions. Per the release, this means that any portion of the sentence that would be served behind bars would be done so without the possibility of parole or early release.

Furthermore, the state argued that the drugs the Avant possessed were “some of the worst in terms of negative impact on our society,” citing statistics that say more than twice as many people died in 2023 from drug overdoses than they did from firearms.

It also pointed to carfentanil, a lesser-known drug, as being particularly dangerous.

“The public is generally aware of fentanyl and the deadly epidemic that has come about over the last decade due to its proliferation,” the release stated. “Carfentanil is, however, less widely known. This drug is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and about 10,000 times more potent than morphine. This synthetic opioid was first manufactured as a tranquilizer for large animals, such as elephants.

“Now, like fentanyl, carfentanil is used in the illicit drug trade to mix with other substances, such

as heroin, cocaine, or counterfeit prescription pills, to increase the apparent strength of those drugs. This means that many individuals may unknowingly ingest this deadly drug. It is also extremely dangerous to first responders and medical personnel, as accidental exposure through skin contact or inhalation can be deadly.”

In addition to serving time in prison, the court issued fines totaling $800,000, which the release says is mandated by statute based on the weights of the recovered drugs.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley shared a statement after the conviction and sentencing.

“This verdict and sentence should be an example to those that attempt to make a living by selling poison in our communities,” McGinley said. “The amount of harm that these drugs inflict every day throughout our country cannot be overstated. Those arrested and brought to court for distributing drugs like this will continue to face harsh consequences in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

“The prosecution team did an excellent job in holding Mr. Avant accountable for his actions. I am grateful for the work of the DEA Agents in investigating serious drug activity in Newton County. Additionally, I want to thank the DEA chemists who had to fly in from another state for trial, despite the logically difficulties of doing so during a federal government shut down.”