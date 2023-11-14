Newton County Jail Log, November 14, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Quantavious J. Banks, 32, Sweet Gum St, Social Circle, was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove, was arrested November 10 weekender
Johnny C. Blackwell, 44, Reid School Rd, Taylors, SC was arrested November 10 and charged with probation violation
Benjamin A. Blake, 40, Grand Gleaton Pass, Conyers was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Sincere D. Brookins, 20, November 7 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and simple battery
James W. Chopp, 45, Patton Way, McDonough was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Cimon E. Coleman, 22, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with reckless driving and speeding
Tracey M. Coker, 56, Gordan Reynolds Rd, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with parole violation
Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested November 10 weekender
Safara U. Dabney, 18, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction
Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested November 10 weekender
Dante L. Daugherty, 42, Laurel Creek, Lithonia was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation
Brittaney N. Dickerson, 37, Pulaski Prison, was arrested November 11 back for court
Jamichael J. Franklin, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with weekender
Corey D. Futrell, 37, Clair Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with dui, duty upon striking fixed, duty upon striking unattended vehicle
Deantay M. Givens, 43, South Barton Dr, Augusta was arrested November 9 and charged with acquiring license plate, driving while license suspended, duty to report accident, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance
Dustin J. Glasgow, 29, Homeless was arrested November 6 back for court
Kyle R. Gooden, 29, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with aggravated assault, battery
Roderick A. Henderson, 44, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 weekender
Percy F. Harris, 53, White Hall St, Madison was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation
Duane M. Haywood, 22, Greenfield Cir, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation
Angelo H. Hill, 43, Kelly Ct, Jonesboro was arrested November 9 and charged with back for court
Kevin L. Holmes, 28, West Lake, Conyers was arrested November 10 weekender
Deonne W. Holland, 42, Chestnut Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with battery
Larry V. Howard, 44, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with parole violation
Bradley L. Huggins, 34, Walnut Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Rasheen L. Hunley, 48, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 10 weekenders
Avery C. Johnson, 27, Gaines St, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery
Drew L. Johnson, 31, Rossmore Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Patricia F. Johnson, 72, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery
Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 weekenders
Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 11 weekender
Brian J. Knoph, 61, Colquitt St, Thomason was arrested November 9 and charged with failure to appear
Tony Moore, 44, Canary Ct, Decatur was arrested November 9 hold for another agency
Steven G. Moseley, 42, Dixie Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with probation violation
David L. Nickel, 43, Chimney Hill, Evans was arrested November 7 and charged with back for court and probation violation
Aijalon K. Norwood, 20, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Grant A. Parson, 26, Ram Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with simple battery
Alisha A. Paige, 19, Trelawney Ln, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with battery
Eric D. Perry, 28, Cypress Rd, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children
Rahshameer I. Pounds, 18, Phillps Ct, Lithonia was arrested November 12 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by receiving
Elijah W. Ramoutar, 26, Coffee Corr, Covington was arrested November 9 back for court
Brian O. Reed, 19, Falcons Crossing, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with aggravated assault
Brandon K. Rickerson, 32, Brain Ln, Grovetown was arrested November 7 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Andre A. Robinson, 31, Marbut Ln, Lithonia was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation
Corde D. Ross, 23, Pearson St, Monticello St, was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation
Corey D. Sarten, 46, Anna Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with buy, sell motor vehicle parts serial number have been altered
Eugene Seats, 62, Walton Co. was arrested November 8 and charged with back for court and probation violation
Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 10 weekender
Deshawn J. Smith, 35, Henry Rd, Newnan was arrested November 6 and charged with violation order
Hayly M. Spence, 20, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested November 8 and court sentenced
Justin R. Spurley, 34, Margaret Pl. Atlanta was arrested November 10 weekender
Katy L. Terrell, 40, Oak St, Porterdale was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested November 10 weekender
Crystal N. Wallace, 36, Boldercrest Rd, Ellenwood was arrested November 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Matthew A. Wardingley, 39, Steele Rd, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with aggravated assault and battery
Michael A. Webb, 47, Saddle Ln, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Danielle M. Willingham, 45, Homeless was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Maurice Carter, 51, Pointers Way, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with probation violation
Ricky Darty, 69, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with probation violation
Jeffrey D. Duffie, 22, Tara Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with transport of fire arm by convicted felon
George J. Freeman, 47, Aspen Ct, Mableton was arrested November 6 and charged with hold for another agency
Kyilann Q. Frierson, 22, Oak Meadows Pl, Covington was arrested November 8 hold for another agency
Carlos Freias-Garcia, 29, Peachtree Industrial, Atlanta was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui and improper lane usage
Anthony M. George, 57, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness
Charlie A. Howard, 46, Taunton Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 hold for another agency
Michael C. Huisman, 38, West 5th St, Monroe was arrested November 11 and charged with probation violation
Daana A. Miron-Jimenez, 20, Pinecrest Dr, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and failure to yield right of way
Anthony E. Johnson, 46, Clane Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Kendric A. Jones, 26, West St, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with driver to use due car, driving w/o a valid license
J ’Ven K. Jordan, 23, Avery St, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
David A. Maness, 30, Cherry Valley Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation
Tyrell R. Marrero, 19, Upper River Rd, Covington was arrested November 11 housed for another agency
Fauntez A. Moody, 30, Gum Tree Trail, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended
William J. Martin, Jr, 40, Blair St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Bryan K. Orr, 56, Dollar Cir, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness
Brandon P. Pittman, 37, Homeless was arrested November 11 and charged with parole violation
Sean G. Prather, 21, Indian Creek Cir, Stone Mountain was arrested November 7 and charged with criminal attempt
Ashley D. Ralston, 32, Legion Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jarell T. Ray, 32, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Bianca S. Reed, 30, Village Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and court sentenced
Steven D. Smith, 46, Louise St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness
Tyrese D. Smith, 24, Holmes Ct, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with murder and possession of firearm or knife
Bryan M. Walker, 37, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested November 9 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Kelby J. Williams, 22, Coastal Prison, 22, was arrested November 9 and charged with back for court
Erin N. Woods, 30, Jackson Hwy, Jackson was arrested November 12 and charged with failure to appear
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Trace Green, 35, Chandler Trace, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with improper lane usage
Joshua M. Sanders, 42, Little John Cir, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with driving while license suspended
Troy D. Solomon, 52, Estates Rd, Macon was arrested November 11 and charged with dui and improper stopping on highway
Della M. Upton, 55, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with held for another agency
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Isidro H. Contreras, 27, Access Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and following too closely
Bridgett L. Jones, 40, Hatchett St, Covington was arrested November 12 and held for another agency
Dejoun L. Taylor, 23, Barshay Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with held for another agency
ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brittney A. Pike, 35, Smyrna Rd, Conyers was arrested November 7 and charged with failure to appear
JASPER COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alexandria L. Wright, 26, Alcovy Station Rd, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with housed for another agency