Newton County Jail Log, November 14, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Quantavious J. Banks, 32, Sweet Gum St, Social Circle, was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove, was arrested November 10 weekender

Johnny C. Blackwell, 44, Reid School Rd, Taylors, SC was arrested November 10 and charged with probation violation

Benjamin A. Blake, 40, Grand Gleaton Pass, Conyers was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Sincere D. Brookins, 20, November 7 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and simple battery

James W. Chopp, 45, Patton Way, McDonough was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Cimon E. Coleman, 22, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with reckless driving and speeding

Tracey M. Coker, 56, Gordan Reynolds Rd, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with parole violation

Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested November 10 weekender

Safara U. Dabney, 18, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction

Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested November 10 weekender

Dante L. Daugherty, 42, Laurel Creek, Lithonia was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation

Brittaney N. Dickerson, 37, Pulaski Prison, was arrested November 11 back for court

Jamichael J. Franklin, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with weekender

Corey D. Futrell, 37, Clair Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with dui, duty upon striking fixed, duty upon striking unattended vehicle

Deantay M. Givens, 43, South Barton Dr, Augusta was arrested November 9 and charged with acquiring license plate, driving while license suspended, duty to report accident, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance

Dustin J. Glasgow, 29, Homeless was arrested November 6 back for court

Kyle R. Gooden, 29, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with aggravated assault, battery

Roderick A. Henderson, 44, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 weekender

Percy F. Harris, 53, White Hall St, Madison was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation

Duane M. Haywood, 22, Greenfield Cir, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with probation violation

Angelo H. Hill, 43, Kelly Ct, Jonesboro was arrested November 9 and charged with back for court

Kevin L. Holmes, 28, West Lake, Conyers was arrested November 10 weekender

Deonne W. Holland, 42, Chestnut Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with battery

Larry V. Howard, 44, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with parole violation

Bradley L. Huggins, 34, Walnut Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 8 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Rasheen L. Hunley, 48, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 10 weekenders

Avery C. Johnson, 27, Gaines St, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery

Drew L. Johnson, 31, Rossmore Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Patricia F. Johnson, 72, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with battery

Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 10 weekenders

Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 11 weekender

Brian J. Knoph, 61, Colquitt St, Thomason was arrested November 9 and charged with failure to appear

Tony Moore, 44, Canary Ct, Decatur was arrested November 9 hold for another agency

Steven G. Moseley, 42, Dixie Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with probation violation

David L. Nickel, 43, Chimney Hill, Evans was arrested November 7 and charged with back for court and probation violation

Aijalon K. Norwood, 20, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Grant A. Parson, 26, Ram Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with simple battery

Alisha A. Paige, 19, Trelawney Ln, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with battery

Eric D. Perry, 28, Cypress Rd, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children

Rahshameer I. Pounds, 18, Phillps Ct, Lithonia was arrested November 12 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by receiving

Elijah W. Ramoutar, 26, Coffee Corr, Covington was arrested November 9 back for court

Brian O. Reed, 19, Falcons Crossing, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with aggravated assault

Brandon K. Rickerson, 32, Brain Ln, Grovetown was arrested November 7 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Andre A. Robinson, 31, Marbut Ln, Lithonia was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation

Corde D. Ross, 23, Pearson St, Monticello St, was arrested November 7 and charged with probation violation

Corey D. Sarten, 46, Anna Dr, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with buy, sell motor vehicle parts serial number have been altered

Eugene Seats, 62, Walton Co. was arrested November 8 and charged with back for court and probation violation

Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 10 weekender

Deshawn J. Smith, 35, Henry Rd, Newnan was arrested November 6 and charged with violation order

Hayly M. Spence, 20, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested November 8 and court sentenced

Justin R. Spurley, 34, Margaret Pl. Atlanta was arrested November 10 weekender

Katy L. Terrell, 40, Oak St, Porterdale was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested November 10 weekender

Crystal N. Wallace, 36, Boldercrest Rd, Ellenwood was arrested November 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Matthew A. Wardingley, 39, Steele Rd, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with aggravated assault and battery

Michael A. Webb, 47, Saddle Ln, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Danielle M. Willingham, 45, Homeless was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Maurice Carter, 51, Pointers Way, Covington was arrested November 12 and charged with probation violation

Ricky Darty, 69, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with probation violation

Jeffrey D. Duffie, 22, Tara Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with transport of fire arm by convicted felon

George J. Freeman, 47, Aspen Ct, Mableton was arrested November 6 and charged with hold for another agency

Kyilann Q. Frierson, 22, Oak Meadows Pl, Covington was arrested November 8 hold for another agency

Carlos Freias-Garcia, 29, Peachtree Industrial, Atlanta was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui and improper lane usage

Anthony M. George, 57, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness

Charlie A. Howard, 46, Taunton Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 hold for another agency

Michael C. Huisman, 38, West 5th St, Monroe was arrested November 11 and charged with probation violation

Daana A. Miron-Jimenez, 20, Pinecrest Dr, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and failure to yield right of way

Anthony E. Johnson, 46, Clane Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Kendric A. Jones, 26, West St, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with driver to use due car, driving w/o a valid license

J ’Ven K. Jordan, 23, Avery St, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

David A. Maness, 30, Cherry Valley Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Tyrell R. Marrero, 19, Upper River Rd, Covington was arrested November 11 housed for another agency

Fauntez A. Moody, 30, Gum Tree Trail, Covington was arrested November 8 and charged with driving while license suspended

William J. Martin, Jr, 40, Blair St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Bryan K. Orr, 56, Dollar Cir, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness

Brandon P. Pittman, 37, Homeless was arrested November 11 and charged with parole violation

Sean G. Prather, 21, Indian Creek Cir, Stone Mountain was arrested November 7 and charged with criminal attempt

Ashley D. Ralston, 32, Legion Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jarell T. Ray, 32, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Bianca S. Reed, 30, Village Dr, Covington was arrested November 8 and court sentenced

Steven D. Smith, 46, Louise St, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with public drunkenness

Tyrese D. Smith, 24, Holmes Ct, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with murder and possession of firearm or knife

Bryan M. Walker, 37, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested November 9 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Kelby J. Williams, 22, Coastal Prison, 22, was arrested November 9 and charged with back for court

Erin N. Woods, 30, Jackson Hwy, Jackson was arrested November 12 and charged with failure to appear

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Trace Green, 35, Chandler Trace, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with improper lane usage

Joshua M. Sanders, 42, Little John Cir, Covington was arrested November 7 and charged with driving while license suspended

Troy D. Solomon, 52, Estates Rd, Macon was arrested November 11 and charged with dui and improper stopping on highway

Della M. Upton, 55, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested November 6 and charged with held for another agency

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Isidro H. Contreras, 27, Access Rd, Covington was arrested November 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and following too closely

Bridgett L. Jones, 40, Hatchett St, Covington was arrested November 12 and held for another agency

Dejoun L. Taylor, 23, Barshay Dr, Covington was arrested November 9 and charged with held for another agency

ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brittney A. Pike, 35, Smyrna Rd, Conyers was arrested November 7 and charged with failure to appear

JASPER COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alexandria L. Wright, 26, Alcovy Station Rd, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with housed for another agency