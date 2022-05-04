Newton County Jail Log, May 4, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Cameron E. Alexander, 27 Wellington Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and court sentenced
Roy Allamon, Jr, 50, Wheat St, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with court sentenced 12 months’ probation,
Alvin A. Bailey, 33, Wehunt Rd, Monticello, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation
Anthony C. Baisden, 39, Spring St, Monroe was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation
Christopher C. Bates, 31, Russell Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Jorger R. Bravo, 34, Underwood Rd, Conyers, was arrested April 29, and charged with superior court bench warrant
Breonna R. Bell, 24, Spring Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation
Conwayde L. Binns, 42, Bentonville Ln, Douglasville, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced four days
Bobby C. Bradley, Jr, 38, Continental Colony, Atlanta, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced
Adam M. Briggs, 23, Delowe Dr, Atlanta, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation
Georgina R. Cervantes, 35, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer and speeding
Thomas W. Crooms, 50, Parr Farm Rd, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with weekenders
T’Keyah S. Cullins, 29, Windscape Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage
Charley F. Curtis, Jr, 38, Robin Landing Way, Decatur, was arrested May 2 and probation violation
Anthony Davis, 46, Tewlane, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with superior court bench warrant
Michael D. Donahue, 31, East Av, Mooresville, N.C., was arrested April 29 and probation violation
Charles D. Edwards, 31, Artie Court, Oxford, was arrested possession of drug related objects, possession of fire arm or knife during commission
Melyk E. Folds, 17, Leigh Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with criminal trespass, unlawful possession of firearm or weapon
James L. Fox, 40, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation
Shawn Gaither, 56, Dawson Dr, East Point was arrested May 2 and charged with probation violation
Victoria J. Gardner, 38, Sugar Creek Dr, Conyers, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to appear
Travis D. Grier, 41, Old River Rd, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Tyrese D. Hammond, 22, Collierwood Way, Augusta, was arrested April 27 and charged with penalty for failure to appear origin of driving w/out license
James W. Hardegree, 33, Rolling Ridge Dr, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation
Lorenzo K. Hardeman, 38, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested May 3 disorderly conduct
Dana L. Hart, 37, Parkwood Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal trespass
Tyla S. Henry, 28, Blackburn Pass, Conyers, was arrested May 2 and court sentenced 3 days
Ticirica S. Howard, 32, Johnson Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Antonio B. Hurst, 46, Lake Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jacob J. James, 23, Linwood Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate, wrong class of driver license
Tyrone E. Johnson, 56, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested April 29 and charge with weekender
Timothy L. Key, Jr, 39, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, surety bond and real property bonds
Tosha D. Kidd, 31, Laney Ct, Monticello, was arrested May 3 and charged probation violation
Kadija S. Lackey, 28, Myrtle Grove, Covington, was arrested April 30 and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Kevin L. Mcclure, 28, Kathy Ln, Conyers, was arrested April 28 and probation violation
Chanta M. Mcmillan, 42, Winchester Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance
Toddrick V. Mitchell, 32, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with weekends
Samuel J. Miller, 25, Highway 162, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation
David D. Millwood, 23, Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthday, operation of vehicle w/o current plates, possession methamphetamine
Rodney M. Nicholson, 49, Davis Academy Rd, Rutledge, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation
Percy A. Parker, 26, Ashford Way, Griffin, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Elfreda L. Parks, 47, Lanella Pkwy, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with simple battery
Jameason P. Reynold, 46, homeless, was arrested April 24 and charge with probation violation
Brittney R. Richards, 27, Luis Miles Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested May 2 and charged with probation violation
Autumn M. Simmons, 27, Ellis Trl, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with dui
Dimenyon M. Smith, 28, Griggs St, Conyers, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced 5 months
Chrichon D. Toney, 23, Stewart Rd, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Darryl L. Tuck, 55, Homeless was arrested April 27 and charged with child molestation
Justin L. Walberg, 32, CT Pope Rd, Monticello, was arrested April 28 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Kirk G. Waters, 40, Chandler Field Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with aggravated stalking
Joshua I. Williams, 19, Willshire Walk, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation
Lawrence F. Wright, 55, South Racetrack St, Swainboro, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation
Leon D. Wright, 32, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with back for court and probation violation
Veronica A. Zenon, 52, Hannah Haven Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Lamont A. Atkinson, 36, Attaway Ln, Covington, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced
Jason G. Alvarez, 21, Livingston Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving w/o a license on file
Nathaniel Bogan, 37, N. Main St, Evergreen, Ala., was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear
Leo S. Burroughs, 41, Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, was arrested April 20 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts
Joshua D. Campbell, 40, Mansfield, was arrested April 20 back for court
Joshua Z. Campbell, Jr, 20, Willow Ct, Stockbridge, was arrested April 20 and back for court
Thomas W. Crooms, 50, Parr Farm Rd, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with weekenders
Cameron. J. Cope, 28, Lee St, Covington, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 5 days
Marc A. Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested April 20 and court sentenced 4 day
Travis R. Dorsey, 44, Flatrock Rd, Oxford, was arrested April 22 and charged with criminal damage to property
Travis C. Elder, 31, Hugh Lewis Rd, Brockstone, was arrested April 21 and charged with probation violation
Jamariyae L. Glover, 29, Waterford Rd, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Terrance L. Green, Jr, 30 S. Greenfield Cir, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear
Matthew B. Gunter, 56, Bullock Ln was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 24 hours
Ferlando R. Harris, 32 Whitehead Dr, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with probation violation
Joseph R. Hodge, 34, Riverstone Dr, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear
Billy D. Holmes, 40, Chupp Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear
Shannon R. Horne, 40, Spring Rd, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Rolland H. Jackson, 59, White Birch, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with criminal trespass
Justin L. James, 39, Armstrong St, Gadsden, Ala., was arrested April 21 and charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Barry W. Johnson, 38, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with probation violation
Charisma T. Johnson, 42, Parkview Trail, Lithonia, was arrested April 22 and charged with penalty for failure to appear and theft by taking
Billy R. Kell, 27, Blue Herron Dr, Monticello, was arrested April 22 and charged with probation violation
David I. Knight, 29, Stone St, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with aggravated stalking and criminal trespass
Ehan G. Lindsey, 25, Dukes Rd, Mansfield, was arrested April 24 and charged with battery and criminal damage to property
Tyree K. Lilly, 23, Coventry Dr, Augusta, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property
Cindy R. Maddox, 46, Covington, was arrested April 20 and court sentenced 10 days
Isaiah D. Martinez, 18, Lilac Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and failure to appear
John T. Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 24 hours
Qumentiz M. Mckibben, 28, Jackson state prison, was arrested April 21 and back for court
Toddrick V. Mitchell, 32, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with weekenders
William S. Mitchell, 46, Laurie Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with probation violation
Eugene T. Nasworthy, Jr, 49, Varner St, Covington, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced
Richard R. Norwood, 32, Prior St, Atlanta, was arrested April 21 and court sentenced
Victor T. Ramirez, 51, E. Meadowlark Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced 10 days
Dalton L. Reid, 19, Concord Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear
Stephanie A. Royster, 47, Walker Dr, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft by taking
Roger D. Riggins, 43, Green Leaf, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with probation violation
Aaliyah L. Roach, 27, Holy Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation
Shameka N. Smith, 43, West Street, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children
Jerome Stanford, 64, Burris St Prison, was arrested April 22 back for court
Kortavious Z. Thomas, 24, Colser Drive, Covington, was arrested April 19 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and marijuana- possess less than 1 oz
Jessica M. Toney, 41, Michael Etchison Rd, Monro,e was arrested April 22 and court sentenced
Grover R. Thomas, Jr, 17, Dial Mill Rd, Oxford, was arrested April 21 and charged with theft by taking
Haley L. Timms, 29, Rogers St, Anderson, S.C., was arrested April 25 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Justin L. Toath, 27 Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Casey B. Tuck, 28, Hwy 11, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 72 hours
Barry R. Tyson, 32, Etheridge Rd, Auburn, was arrested April 24 and held for other agency
Eric Willis, 52, North Ave, Athens, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Amberly S. Woellert, 44, Calhoun Ave, April 26 and charged with probation violation
Johnny C. Woods, 43, Mary Jane Ln, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Felicia M. Adamson, 45, Clearview Dr, Covington, was arrested May 3 and held for other agency
Antonio Balderas, 37, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving w/o license and no proof of insurance
James K. Benton, 44, Nicole Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with parole violation
Carmen J. Britt, 25, Grove Pointe, Locus Grove, was arrested May 3 and charged with drugs not in original container, DUI and possession of a schedule iv controlled substance
Draven A. Chastain, 25, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested May 2 and charged with criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine
Casey E. Fields, 23, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with driving w/o valid license and no proof of insurance
Alonza W. Fowler, 21, Cedar Grove Hwy 11, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to yield when entering
Jonathan T. Gilbert, 21, Klondike Rd, Conyers, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear
Ledarren M. Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested May 2 and held for other agency
Julian G. Joyner, 25, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, was arrested April 27 and charge with improper lane usage, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Jeremy L. Maddox, 36, Harmony Pl, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with criminal damage
Sarah J. Powell, 40, Loh Rd, Monticello, was arrested May 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and suspended registration
Keidric A. Smith, 35, Welch St, Atlanta, was arrested April 29 and charged with aggravated assault, child support default, driving while licensed suspended, duty upon striking unattended vehicle
Ricky E. Stacey, 44, Pinecrest Dr, Clayton, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal attempt
Christopher J. Williams, 45, homeless, was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation
Timarcus R. Aiken, 30, Roberts Ln, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked
Darold L. Brown, 56, West Street, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with battery
Kenyon S. Etienne, 42, Robin Rd, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property
Hilda Gutierrez, 35, Overland Trl, Ellenwood, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Rayvon N. Johnson, 32, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with parole violation
Cesar Tinajero-Luna, 43, Sara Dr, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving w/o valid license
Pedro F. Montenegro, 28, Nevis Way, McDonough, was arrested April 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
Harlan S. Parks, 42, Country Club Dr, Conyers,, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation
Bianca S. Reed, 28, Village Dr, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with DUI
Keith J. Riley, 32, Valerie Bluff, Decatur, was arrested April 20 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, driving w/o license, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of a schedule I or II control substance, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law
Jamarcus D. Sims, 30, Central Ave, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Joshua J. Sumeriski, 18, Meadow Dr, Geneseo, N.Y., was arrested April 23 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property
Macy L. Terry, 28, Hendrick St, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with cruelty to children
Arlie Watkins, 51, Rockaway Dr, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt 7 and under, no seat belt 8-17 yrs old
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Antoniya K. Riddle, 26, Crestview Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with DUI and move over law
Brad T. Williams, 31, Mote Crossing, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with DUI, following too closely and open container
Tuson D. Green, Bent Pine Ct, Covington, was arrested April 25 and held for other agency
Rasheen L. Hunley, 47, Sterling Lakes Ct, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with DUI , driving under the influence
Alyssa M. Norton, 22, Oak Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage , speeding 10-14 over
Anissa J. Scott, 25, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation and no seat belts
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aaron C. Bridge, 34, Indian Creek Dr, Clarkston, was arrested May 3 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Susan M. Dubose, 51, Salem Rd. Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with criminal damage and theft by shoplifting
Gerald L. Lenonard, 23, Holly Hill, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Avery J. Singleton, 41, Binghampton Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving
Jason L. Driver, 42, Salem Rd Lot G13, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with probation violation