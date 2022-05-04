Newton County Jail Log, May 4, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cameron E. Alexander, 27 Wellington Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and court sentenced

Roy Allamon, Jr, 50, Wheat St, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with court sentenced 12 months’ probation,

Alvin A. Bailey, 33, Wehunt Rd, Monticello, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation

Anthony C. Baisden, 39, Spring St, Monroe was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation

Christopher C. Bates, 31, Russell Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Jorger R. Bravo, 34, Underwood Rd, Conyers, was arrested April 29, and charged with superior court bench warrant

Breonna R. Bell, 24, Spring Valley Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation

Conwayde L. Binns, 42, Bentonville Ln, Douglasville, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced four days

Bobby C. Bradley, Jr, 38, Continental Colony, Atlanta, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced

Adam M. Briggs, 23, Delowe Dr, Atlanta, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation

Georgina R. Cervantes, 35, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer and speeding

Thomas W. Crooms, 50, Parr Farm Rd, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with weekenders

T’Keyah S. Cullins, 29, Windscape Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage

Charley F. Curtis, Jr, 38, Robin Landing Way, Decatur, was arrested May 2 and probation violation

Anthony Davis, 46, Tewlane, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with superior court bench warrant

Michael D. Donahue, 31, East Av, Mooresville, N.C., was arrested April 29 and probation violation

Charles D. Edwards, 31, Artie Court, Oxford, was arrested possession of drug related objects, possession of fire arm or knife during commission

Melyk E. Folds, 17, Leigh Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with criminal trespass, unlawful possession of firearm or weapon

James L. Fox, 40, Taylor Rd, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation

Shawn Gaither, 56, Dawson Dr, East Point was arrested May 2 and charged with probation violation

Victoria J. Gardner, 38, Sugar Creek Dr, Conyers, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to appear

Travis D. Grier, 41, Old River Rd, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Tyrese D. Hammond, 22, Collierwood Way, Augusta, was arrested April 27 and charged with penalty for failure to appear origin of driving w/out license

James W. Hardegree, 33, Rolling Ridge Dr, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation

Lorenzo K. Hardeman, 38, Hwy 213, Newborn, was arrested May 3 disorderly conduct

Dana L. Hart, 37, Parkwood Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal trespass

Tyla S. Henry, 28, Blackburn Pass, Conyers, was arrested May 2 and court sentenced 3 days

Ticirica S. Howard, 32, Johnson Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Antonio B. Hurst, 46, Lake Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jacob J. James, 23, Linwood Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate, wrong class of driver license

Tyrone E. Johnson, 56, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested April 29 and charge with weekender

Timothy L. Key, Jr, 39, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, surety bond and real property bonds

Tosha D. Kidd, 31, Laney Ct, Monticello, was arrested May 3 and charged probation violation

Kadija S. Lackey, 28, Myrtle Grove, Covington, was arrested April 30 and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Kevin L. Mcclure, 28, Kathy Ln, Conyers, was arrested April 28 and probation violation

Chanta M. Mcmillan, 42, Winchester Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance

Toddrick V. Mitchell, 32, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with weekends

Samuel J. Miller, 25, Highway 162, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation

David D. Millwood, 23, Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthday, operation of vehicle w/o current plates, possession methamphetamine

Rodney M. Nicholson, 49, Davis Academy Rd, Rutledge, was arrested April 27 and charged with probation violation

Percy A. Parker, 26, Ashford Way, Griffin, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Elfreda L. Parks, 47, Lanella Pkwy, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with simple battery

Jameason P. Reynold, 46, homeless, was arrested April 24 and charge with probation violation

Brittney R. Richards, 27, Luis Miles Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested May 2 and charged with probation violation

Autumn M. Simmons, 27, Ellis Trl, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with dui

Dimenyon M. Smith, 28, Griggs St, Conyers, was arrested May 3 and court sentenced 5 months

Chrichon D. Toney, 23, Stewart Rd, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Darryl L. Tuck, 55, Homeless was arrested April 27 and charged with child molestation

Justin L. Walberg, 32, CT Pope Rd, Monticello, was arrested April 28 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Kirk G. Waters, 40, Chandler Field Dr, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with aggravated stalking

Joshua I. Williams, 19, Willshire Walk, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation

Lawrence F. Wright, 55, South Racetrack St, Swainboro, was arrested April 28 and charged with probation violation

Leon D. Wright, 32, Railside Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with back for court and probation violation

Veronica A. Zenon, 52, Hannah Haven Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Lamont A. Atkinson, 36, Attaway Ln, Covington, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced

Jason G. Alvarez, 21, Livingston Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving w/o a license on file

Nathaniel Bogan, 37, N. Main St, Evergreen, Ala., was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear

Leo S. Burroughs, 41, Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, was arrested April 20 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts

Joshua D. Campbell, 40, Mansfield, was arrested April 20 back for court

Joshua Z. Campbell, Jr, 20, Willow Ct, Stockbridge, was arrested April 20 and back for court

Thomas W. Crooms, 50, Parr Farm Rd, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with weekenders

Cameron. J. Cope, 28, Lee St, Covington, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 5 days

Marc A. Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested April 20 and court sentenced 4 day

Travis R. Dorsey, 44, Flatrock Rd, Oxford, was arrested April 22 and charged with criminal damage to property

Travis C. Elder, 31, Hugh Lewis Rd, Brockstone, was arrested April 21 and charged with probation violation

Jamariyae L. Glover, 29, Waterford Rd, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Terrance L. Green, Jr, 30 S. Greenfield Cir, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear

Matthew B. Gunter, 56, Bullock Ln was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 24 hours

Ferlando R. Harris, 32 Whitehead Dr, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with probation violation

Joseph R. Hodge, 34, Riverstone Dr, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with failure to appear

Billy D. Holmes, 40, Chupp Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear

Shannon R. Horne, 40, Spring Rd, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Rolland H. Jackson, 59, White Birch, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with criminal trespass

Justin L. James, 39, Armstrong St, Gadsden, Ala., was arrested April 21 and charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Barry W. Johnson, 38, White Birch Dr, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with probation violation

Charisma T. Johnson, 42, Parkview Trail, Lithonia, was arrested April 22 and charged with penalty for failure to appear and theft by taking

Billy R. Kell, 27, Blue Herron Dr, Monticello, was arrested April 22 and charged with probation violation

David I. Knight, 29, Stone St, Covington, was arrested April 21 and charged with aggravated stalking and criminal trespass

Ehan G. Lindsey, 25, Dukes Rd, Mansfield, was arrested April 24 and charged with battery and criminal damage to property

Tyree K. Lilly, 23, Coventry Dr, Augusta, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property

Cindy R. Maddox, 46, Covington, was arrested April 20 and court sentenced 10 days

Isaiah D. Martinez, 18, Lilac Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and failure to appear

John T. Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 24 hours

Qumentiz M. Mckibben, 28, Jackson state prison, was arrested April 21 and back for court

Toddrick V. Mitchell, 32, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with weekenders

William S. Mitchell, 46, Laurie Ln, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with probation violation

Eugene T. Nasworthy, Jr, 49, Varner St, Covington, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced

Richard R. Norwood, 32, Prior St, Atlanta, was arrested April 21 and court sentenced

Victor T. Ramirez, 51, E. Meadowlark Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested April 26 and court sentenced 10 days

Dalton L. Reid, 19, Concord Rd, Shady Dale, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear

Stephanie A. Royster, 47, Walker Dr, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft by taking

Roger D. Riggins, 43, Green Leaf, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with probation violation

Aaliyah L. Roach, 27, Holy Hill Dr, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation

Shameka N. Smith, 43, West Street, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children

Jerome Stanford, 64, Burris St Prison, was arrested April 22 back for court

Kortavious Z. Thomas, 24, Colser Drive, Covington, was arrested April 19 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and marijuana- possess less than 1 oz

Jessica M. Toney, 41, Michael Etchison Rd, Monro,e was arrested April 22 and court sentenced

Grover R. Thomas, Jr, 17, Dial Mill Rd, Oxford, was arrested April 21 and charged with theft by taking

Haley L. Timms, 29, Rogers St, Anderson, S.C., was arrested April 25 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Justin L. Toath, 27 Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Casey B. Tuck, 28, Hwy 11, Monroe, was arrested April 22 and court sentenced 72 hours

Barry R. Tyson, 32, Etheridge Rd, Auburn, was arrested April 24 and held for other agency

Eric Willis, 52, North Ave, Athens, was arrested April 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Amberly S. Woellert, 44, Calhoun Ave, April 26 and charged with probation violation

Johnny C. Woods, 43, Mary Jane Ln, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Felicia M. Adamson, 45, Clearview Dr, Covington, was arrested May 3 and held for other agency

Antonio Balderas, 37, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving w/o license and no proof of insurance

James K. Benton, 44, Nicole Dr, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with parole violation

Carmen J. Britt, 25, Grove Pointe, Locus Grove, was arrested May 3 and charged with drugs not in original container, DUI and possession of a schedule iv controlled substance

Draven A. Chastain, 25, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested May 2 and charged with criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine

Casey E. Fields, 23, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with driving w/o valid license and no proof of insurance

Alonza W. Fowler, 21, Cedar Grove Hwy 11, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to yield when entering

Jonathan T. Gilbert, 21, Klondike Rd, Conyers, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear

Ledarren M. Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested May 2 and held for other agency

Julian G. Joyner, 25, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, was arrested April 27 and charge with improper lane usage, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Jeremy L. Maddox, 36, Harmony Pl, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with criminal damage

Sarah J. Powell, 40, Loh Rd, Monticello, was arrested May 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and suspended registration

Keidric A. Smith, 35, Welch St, Atlanta, was arrested April 29 and charged with aggravated assault, child support default, driving while licensed suspended, duty upon striking unattended vehicle

Ricky E. Stacey, 44, Pinecrest Dr, Clayton, was arrested May 1 and charged with criminal attempt

Christopher J. Williams, 45, homeless, was arrested April 29 and charged with probation violation

Timarcus R. Aiken, 30, Roberts Ln, Covington, was arrested April 25 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked

Darold L. Brown, 56, West Street, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with battery

Kenyon S. Etienne, 42, Robin Rd, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property

Hilda Gutierrez, 35, Overland Trl, Ellenwood, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Rayvon N. Johnson, 32, Allen Dr, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with parole violation

Cesar Tinajero-Luna, 43, Sara Dr, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving w/o valid license

Pedro F. Montenegro, 28, Nevis Way, McDonough, was arrested April 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

Harlan S. Parks, 42, Country Club Dr, Conyers,, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation

Bianca S. Reed, 28, Village Dr, Covington, was arrested April 22 and charged with DUI

Keith J. Riley, 32, Valerie Bluff, Decatur, was arrested April 20 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, driving w/o license, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of a schedule I or II control substance, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law

Jamarcus D. Sims, 30, Central Ave, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Joshua J. Sumeriski, 18, Meadow Dr, Geneseo, N.Y., was arrested April 23 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property

Macy L. Terry, 28, Hendrick St, Covington, was arrested April 26 and charged with cruelty to children

Arlie Watkins, 51, Rockaway Dr, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt 7 and under, no seat belt 8-17 yrs old

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Antoniya K. Riddle, 26, Crestview Dr, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with DUI and move over law

Brad T. Williams, 31, Mote Crossing, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with DUI, following too closely and open container

Tuson D. Green, Bent Pine Ct, Covington, was arrested April 25 and held for other agency

Rasheen L. Hunley, 47, Sterling Lakes Ct, Covington, was arrested April 23 and charged with DUI , driving under the influence

Alyssa M. Norton, 22, Oak Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage , speeding 10-14 over

Anissa J. Scott, 25, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested April 25 and charged with probation violation and no seat belts

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Aaron C. Bridge, 34, Indian Creek Dr, Clarkston, was arrested May 3 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Susan M. Dubose, 51, Salem Rd. Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with criminal damage and theft by shoplifting

Gerald L. Lenonard, 23, Holly Hill, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Avery J. Singleton, 41, Binghampton Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested May 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and theft by receiving

Jason L. Driver, 42, Salem Rd Lot G13, Covington, was arrested April 24 and charged with probation violation