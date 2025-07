Newton County Jail Log: June 29, 2025

ABIMBOLA, OYEKUNIE ABIOLA OKE, 36, 6177 NIXON CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISD (ORIG: DWLS, FTSWT)





ANDERSON, DERIUS, 26, 70 SERENA CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)





ANDERSON, RONNIEKA N, 48, 170 MOUNTAIN RIDGE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH DISCHARGING FIREARM WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS RECKLESS CONDUCT





ARCHIBALD, MICAH DAVID, 47, 80 HOMESTEAD WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT





BARKER, PAMELA DOUGHERTY, 64, 1982 VINTAGE OAK DR LOGANVILLE, GA 30052, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY





BEE, ISAAC JONATHAN, 32, 1938 CORNERS CIR LITHONIA, GA 30058, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY - ( HENRY CO)





BASS, TIAEISHA MIO'CHREE, 29, 104 FIELDCREST DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BOSWELL, LADARIOUS QUINTRELL, 32, 9276 TARA DR SW COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT





BRYANT, NORMAN EUGENE, 63, 1795 BRYANT RD OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING), PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





BULUX-HERNANDEZ, LUIS FERNANDO, 25, 101 POINTER CROSSING MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





CASTILLO, STACY ALEXANDRA, 19, 50 OAKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL (LESS SAFE), IMPROPER LANE USAGE, SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER (48/35)





CLARK, CLARENCE, 65, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





COLEY, DUSTIN RUSSELL, 38, 2941 ASTONDALE RD WATKINSVILLE, GA 30677, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE, VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER





COOPER, TRAVON DALLEON, 27, 285 BRIDGES WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





COOPER, TRAVON DALLEON, 27, 285 BRIDGES WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





DANIEL, MONTERRIO TRAVION, 34, 5124 BERRY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT (ORIG: POM,OBST,PED ON ROADWAY)





EDWARDS, NOAH JAKE, 23, 1608 ALCOVY RIDGE XING LOGANVILLE, GA 30052, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: HIT & RUN, FOLLOW TO CLOSELY)





EVERSON, CAMILE CAMERON, 57, 1142 SAINT REMY WAY CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR





FLETCHER, LAVEN DEVOE, 66, 4183 WALNUT ST. COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH SUPERIOR COURT ARREST ORDER VIOLATION OF BOND ANKLE MONITOR





FOSTER, JERMAINE LATRELL, 33, 20 WHITEHEAD DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH CERTIFICATE OF REG; REPLACEMENT OF LOST REG CERTIFICATE, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE





FOSTER, WESLYN DEON, 24, 115 PALADIN DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE





FRANCIS, KHALIYAH CYNTHIA, 24, 4507 HARVEST GROVE LN SE CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS





FRANKLIN, LARANCE DAFRAYE, 39, 45 BEAVERDAM CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





GEORGE, ANTHONY MORRIS, 59, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





GIFFORD, TIMOTHY DANIEL, 44, 402 HELEN STREET TULLAHOMA, TN 37388, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG POSS. METH





GILBERT, SEDRICK TEMAR, 59, 1795 BRYANT ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING)





GLOVER, JR, KENNETH ALVIN, 29, 140 LAKE LUCINDA DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY





HARPER, DORIAN AMON, 20, 705 PEBBLE BLVD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)





HARRIS, MARCUS LASHAWN, 49, 7142 PUCKETT ST COVN GA COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS





HOOD, ASHLEIGH MONAI ANITA, 36, 575 WISTERIA BLVD COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR





JACKSON, RICHARD EARL, 37, 5020 JONESBORO RD UNION CITY, GA 30236, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR





JONES, AHREN MARQUISE, 30, 610 TALL OAKS CIRCLE CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





JOHNSON, JAMES HOWARD, 41, 1905 ELM PARK DRIVE HAMPTON, GA 30028, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER





JOHNSON, JOSEPH HENRY, 46, 45 FRANKLIN WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





KINCHEN, KEITH BERNARD, 43, 8115 STERLING LAKE CT COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWLS.OBST)





LOWE, CHAUNCEY JEROME, 17, 12536 CHARM AVE NE COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY





MARTIN, NICHOLAS RYAN, 30, 10 ELM STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING





MATTHEWS, RICKY LAMONT, 44, MACON ST. PRISON -, GA 00000, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT





MEE, JULIE CHRISTINE, 51, 30 WENTWORTH DRIVE OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO SIGNAL WHEN TURNING, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER





NAIL, ROY JAVAR SHARIF, 33, 5578 SWANSON RD ELLENWOOD, GA 30294, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD MISDEMEANOR





PONDER, DARIAN ANTONIO, 23, 677 ADAMS CIRCLE SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR, SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR





REYMUNDO, MATTHEW STEPHEN, 43, 30 OAKCREST CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS METH,POSS COCAINE,PUDRO)





ROLLINS, CANDANCE LATONYA, 32, 768 RALPH RD SE CONYERS, GA 30094, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 3RD DEGREE (FELONY), THEFT BY RECEIVING PROPERTY STOLEN IN ANOTHER STATE - MISDEMEANOR





ROMAN, JULIO JOSE MOJICA, 46, 2505 NW 105TH STREET MIAMI, FL 33147, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





RUDY, JOANN KAY, 49, 137 AMERICAN DRIVE RUTHERGLENN, VA 25647, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED





SADDLER, KIMSHALA DEE, 24, 515 COWAN ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNK





SHAW, ELIJAH JOSHUA, 25, 20 KLIPPEL DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 24, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)





SHIPMAN, DAVID LEE, 48, 3728 GLEN PARK DRIVE LITHONIA, GA 30038, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY DECEPTION - FELONY





SMITH, ROBERT LAMAR, 45, 3062 HOPE CT DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





SRIDHAR, ROHIT, 33, 710 PEACHTREE ST NE ATLANTA, GA 30308, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE USAGE





THOMAS, TYWON LEBRONZE, 46, 9061 JIM PERCELL DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING (FVA), AGGRAVATED STALKING (FVA)





UPTON, KENDARIOUS DARNELL, 19, 3400 SALEM RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 29, AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY





VARELA, CELVIN ADONAY, 26, 20 HOLLY ST PIEDMONT, SC 29673, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 28, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL





WALKER, ANTONIO ONEAL, 47, 1223 GODFREY STREET OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT





WALKER, CHARONE ANTONIO, 41, 440 LANG ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE (FVA), PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





WASHINGTON, ERIC DEAN, 56, 20 MARIPOSA PL COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 23, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 1ST DEGREE, VIOLATION OF A T.P.O.





WASHINGTON, ISIAH DEMETRON, 48, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA





WATSON, AARON ALEXANDER, 29, 130 MOUNTAIN LANE COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 25, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY





WILBURN, JAKERRIA TENEA, 29, 1660 STANTON RD SW ATLANTA, GA 30291, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POFDC,POSS SCHD II, HIT & RUN)





WILEY, JENNIFER LYNN, 41, 6967 JONES MILL RD CLERMONT, GA 30527, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 27, AND CHARGED WITH GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR





WILLIAMS, JESSICA RUTH, 34, 76 SIMS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 26, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 3 DYS NCJ)





WEEKENDERS





DOWDELL, WILLIAM HOWARD, 49, CONYERS, GA





SANDS, SHAWAUNNA SHAMEL, 34, COVINGTON, GA