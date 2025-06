Newton County Jail Log: June 13, 2025

AGUILAR, JORGE MANUEL, 25, 4958 VALLEY DALE DR SW LILBURN, GA 30047 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) ORG: DUI AND OPEN CONTAINER.

BAILEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR, 36, 430 BETHANY ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR.

BANKS, KEVIN ANTOINE, 40, 10474 DINAH PACE RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG CHARGE BURG BEF RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR.

BARTLOW, MICHAEL ISHMAEL, 28, 7134 STONEBROOK CIR LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS COURT SENTENCED JUNE 2 TO SERVE 26 HRS FOR CPD.

BAYNES, VERRANDA VANSHAE, 34, 10 SKIP JACK CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER. NO CHILD RESTRAINT 5 YEARS AND UNDER 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED S UBSTANCE TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS.

BELCHER, DWAYNE, 37, 195 HIDDEN PINES DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED 60 DAYS.

BROWN, LANIER ASHTON, 48, 2860 FIELD SPRINGS DR LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO SIGNAL WHEN TURNING AND IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

BROWN, TERRY D, 64, 2228 EXCHANGE PLACE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD AND THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR.

BUSH, DERRICK, 53, 10163 N LINKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY.

CAMPBELL, JUSTIN BLAKE, 25, 50 DYLANS CT. COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPE NDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED, REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE AND OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

CARROLL, ANGELIA DENISE, 55, 2244 WELLINGTON CIRCLE LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

COLEMAN, JENEE NICOLE, 30, 160 CANEY CREEK PARKWAY COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED TO 35 HOURS JUNE 3.

COVINGTON, SARAH CAMPBELL, 37, 180 SWEETWATER SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

CRONIC, DONALD MACK, 37, 2410 HWY 81 COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH INCARCERATION ORDER/CHILD SUPPORT.

DEAN, NIAMONAY NMN, 21, 3220 OLD SALEM ROAD SE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG OFF THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING).

DOBANI, AMIN RAMZANALI, 33, 412 N DECATUR LN DECATUR, GA 30033 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY.

DORSEY, DEYANDERIC MONTRES, 42, 551 FLINT RIVER SCHOOL RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY.

DURDEN, TERRIUS TEKEITH, 29, 504 THREE OAKS BND STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30083 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA AND FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN.

DYSON, DEONTE MARKEL BRIAN, 22, 5947 WELLBORN TRL LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH DISOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, FAILURE TO SIGNAL WHEN TURNING, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ., POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN AND RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY.

FIGGE, MATTHEW CHARLES, 33, 109 OXFORD NORTH RD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

FREELAND, JEREMIAH AMAURI, 23, 1411 LINCOLN STREET SAVANNAH, GA 31401 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY.

GAITHER, TIO JAMIR, 17, 111 E RICHARDSON ST COVINGTON, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH HIT AND RUN; DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP AT OR RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT.

GIBBS, KENNIEL QWANE, 39, 300 LAKESIDE PT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA NO PROOF OF INSURANCE OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION & USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS.

GORDON, LATOYA CHARISSE, 45, 15845 FORRER ST DETROIT, MI 48227 WAS ARRESTED BY PTS MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY AND IDENTITY THEFT FRAUD WHEN USING/POSSESSING IDENT INFO CONCERNING A PERSON -FELONY.

HAMMONDS, RITA KAY, 61, 200 SADDLE LANE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

HARRELL, JAI JASON, 22, 13112 VISTA DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 5 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***BARROW COUNTY S.O.***.

HARRIS, WAKENYA SANDERS, 41, 1447 RAILROAD AVE SUGAR HILL, GA 30518 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

HARVEY, DAIYVON MOSES, 25, 15 D TREEVIEW DR LITHONIA, GA 30038 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

HERNANDEZ, KIMBERLY DENISE, 38, 10123 N LINKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

JOHNSON, AYDON LEE, 19, 125 PEBBLE CREEK CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) AND OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

JOHNSON, CASEY DANIEL, 22, 50 CREEK BREEZE WAY OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BATTERY.

JONES, JACOB LEON, 44, 4128 ELIZABETH STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

LUCAS, AALIYAH CHANE'L, 30, 1071 HILL STREET ATLANTA, GA 30316 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: FORG 1ST ALT 6/30/12).

MAYS, RODERICK LEONARD, 45, 9300 DELK DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FVA) AGGRESSIVE DRIVING POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN RECKLESS CONDUCT RECKLESS DRIVING.

MCCRAY, KEVIN WAYNE, 34, 285 VICTORIA BLVD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

MCGHEE, ALAIZHA DEJON, 24, 961 JIMSON DR SE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - MISDEMEANOR.

NOLLEY, CHRISTA SHANTA, 39, 265 FOX MEADOW DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY COLUMBIA CO SO.

NZEYIMANA, NATASHA RUTH, 21, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS BY USE OF THREATS OR VIOLENCE – AND WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS BY USE OF THREATS OR VIOLENCE.

PALMER, WAYNE ST AUBYN, 37, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) AND SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

PECK, JUSTIN RILEY, 28, 12656 MEADOW SWEET LANE JACKSONVILLE, FL 32225 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH OPERATION OF WATERCRAFT UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, DRUGS OR TOXIC VAPOR.

PEEPLES, LAQUINTIN LUSHAN, 38, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

PERRY, DARRIQUEZ BRUCESHAUN, 25, 11481 HWY 142 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY.

PICKENS, JACOP CODY, 24, 128 GARRETT WAY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 30161 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF FALSE INFO & OBSTRUCTION).

POSS, PENNIE GAIL, 56, 4 A OAK STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED (14 DAYS STARTING 06/06/25 1330).

PUGA, JR, CRISOFORO, 34, 6348 TURNER LAKE RD SW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME).

REED, KEOSHIA SHAKAIRIA, 27, 125 HUNTINGTON ST COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 7 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY TATTNALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

RINGER, DERRICK BERNARD, 17, 5321 TASMAN TRAIL LITHONIA, GA 30038 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF PISTOL OR REVOLVER BY PERS ON UNDER 18 YOA - 1ST OFFENSE, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY/GUN AND WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

SHIVERS, COLTON LEE, 36, 3517 COUNTYLINE RD SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY – HENCY CO.

SIMS, AVERY NAMIR, 32, 524 AERIAL DR STOCKBRIDGE, GA 30281 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS FIREARM COVICT FELON VIO MOTOR VEH LAW).

SKELTON, MELANIE CHERYL, 50, 72 POPLAR SPRINGS CHURCH EASTMAN, GA 31023 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT ANDPROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGGRAV ASSAULT).

SMITH, ALONZO LLOYD, 22, 10544 HIGHWAY 36 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK AND DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

SMITH, JOSEPH ROBERT, 24, 2257 LANDING RIDGE RD DULUTH, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 6 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY – ROCKDALE CO SO.

SMITH, KAMERON LYRIC ANTONIO, 19, 220 HINTON CHASE PKWY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 2 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (ORIG OFF THEFT X SHOP UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON).

SMITH, TAMOSZIA SHAREZ, 26, 3340 SQUIRE LANE SE CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

STILLWILL, REZARIA MONIQUE, 19, 400 HAMPTON CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 6 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE, SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE AND THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY.

SUTTON, TROY DERANE, 37, 50 IVY ST. PORTERDALE, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 1ST OFFENSE AND NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

THOMAS, COURTNEY, 40, 3550 JONATHAN CIRCLE AUGUSTA, GA 30906 WAS COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 2 DYS NCJ FOR CPD).

THOMAS, SYNTWAINE GERRICCO, 36, 145 PLUM ORCHARD RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/DISTRIBUTE OR POSSES S W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA.

THOMPSON, PAUL LYNWARD, 49, 10244 BLACKWELL ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: BURG BEF 7/1/12).

TOLBERT, CIARA NIKOL, 19, 205 GREENFIELD WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 4 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

VILLAVICENCIO, NITZA EDLIN,28, 2111 MT ZION RD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

WALKER, DANTE ANOTION, 43, 10703 MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS CI COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

WATTS, WARREN ANTHONY, 33, 75 WESTFIELD WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 5 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILU RE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDED.

WILCOX, AARON JOSHUA, 32, 6253 COLLINS ST NE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE AND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

WILLIAMS, KAMAYA LATRICE, 29, 606 ASH LANE MONROE, GA 30655 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 3 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE.

WOODS, DEMONTE' LILFREDRICK, 33, 7152 LAKEVIEW DRVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 8 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

WEEKENDERS

BROWN, JR, JOHN FRANKLIN, 32, MACON

CORNOG, DEANDRE CORTEZ, 39, STONE MOUNTAIN

EDWARDS, CHARLES DWAYNE, 34, OXFORD

GARCIA, ROLANDO MARTINEZ, 43, COVINGTON

LITTLE, NATHANIEL KADAR, 19, CONYERS

MARINELLO, ANTHONY SEAN, 38, MCDONOUGH

MCGUIRE, ANTONIO MARCEL, COVINGTON

MERRICK, JOLISA JOANNA, 35, COVINGTON

RAY, JARELL TEVIN, 34, COVINGTON

ROBERTS, BRADLEY BERNARD, 36, COVINGTON

SAYLOR, FELIX FERLANDO, 53, COVINGTON

THOMAS, DARIUS SCOTT, 31, CONYERS

YOUNG, TERRANJHA RASHAAD ISAIAH, 23, COVINGTON