Mother sentenced to 35 years after 13-month-old daughter died in hot car

NEWTON COUNTY— Ariel Jamiyla Osbey pled guilty to second degree murder and making a false statement in Newton County court on Friday. The plea is in relation to the death of her 13-month-old daughter, Imani Osbey, who was killed after she was left in a hot car.

Ariel Jamiyla Osbey was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation. Following her release from prison, Ariel Osbey must obtain mental health treatment and is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Ariel Osbey was providing house cleaning services at a home in Newton County. During her work, Ariel Osbey left Imani Osbey in her car for approximately five hours, according to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after leaving home, Ariel Osbey placed a call to 911, saying Imani Osbey was unresponsive. The release notes that Ariel Osbey told the deputies on scene that Imani Osbey had been sick and appeared to have stopped breathing.

“Imani was transported to Piedmont Newton where her internal temperature was noted to be 107 degrees,” the release states. “Imani was soon pronounced dead from hyperthermia.”

While at Piedmont Newton, Ariel Osbey told investigators that she had taken her daughter into the home with her earlier that day.

But law enforcement reportedly found evidence that pointed toward the 13-month-old’s true cause of death.

Surveillance footage obtained from the residence revealed video that “clearly showed” that Imani Osbey had not entered the home. Additionally, per the release, the footage did not show Ariel Osbey coming out to the car to check on her daughter during the visit.

More supporting evidence was obtained when investigators scanned Ariel Osbey’s vehicle.

“While on scene, deputies noted that the inside of the Defendant’s vehicle was extremely hot with hot air blowing from the vents,” the release stated. “Investigators located Imani’s zip-up hoodie on the floorboard of the vehicle and noted that it was very damp when touched.”

A Newton County Grand Jury indicted Ariel Jamiyla Osbey on Dec. 1, 2023. However, the release notes that the case took “a significant amount of time” because the defense requested that Ariel Osbey receive a court ordered mental health evaluation.

Everything came to a head when Ariel Osbey submitted a non-negotiated guilty plea last Friday.

“Such a plea means that both the State and the defense provide the Court with their recommended sentence and argument for the appropriateness of their position,” the release states. “The court then sentences the defendant as allowed by law.”

Though the defense asked the court to sentence Ariel Osbey to just 10 years of probation, the court opted for much harsher punishment, including decades in prison.

“Any death of a child is heartbreaking,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley in the release. “Imani’s death was not only preventable, but also criminal. The Defendant chose to leave her 13-month-old child in a hot car for hours. Sadly, a short internet search will show that this still occurs far too often. I hope this case will serve as a reminder to anyone reading this to never let this happen.”