Former county manager gets charges reduced, sentenced to probation

WALTON COUNTY — Newton County’s former county manager, Harold Cooper, went to Walton County Probate Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges pertaining to his Feb. 8 arrest.

According to a spokesperson with the Walton County Probate Court, Cooper’s driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) charge was reduced to a reckless driving charge. The failure to maintain charge was “merged.”

The spokesperson said that Cooper was placed on probation, though they said the length of probation was not available. Cooper will be required to complete 40 hours of community service and was fined $1,251.

Cooper was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage after a deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office noticed Cooper’s vehicle being driven erratically. He was released shortly after his arrest on a personal recognizance bond.

The week following his arrest, Cooper was placed on administrative leave from Newton County. The board of commissioners then voted to “disengage” with Cooper on March 4. They did agree to pay out the remainder of Cooper’s contract, which is up on May 7.

The case was originally set to be decided in Newton County but was moved to Walton County last month.