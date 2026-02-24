Fifth suspect in custody in connection with Circle K shooting

NEWTON COUNTY— The previously wanted fifth suspect in the New Year’s Day Circle K shooting is in police custody after turning himself in.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Bryce Blair turned himself in on Monday, Feb. 23. The 18-year-old Covington resident has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and discharge of a firearm near a public highway.

A previous news release from the NCSO said that the investigation stemmed from an altercation on Jan. 1 at the Circle K on Salem Road.

Allegedly, one group at the Circle K began shooting at another group. Several gunshots were fired, but there were no reported injuries. A nearby fuel truck sustained some damage.

One week later, on Jan. 7, three individuals were arrested: Cameron Hill, Cameron Little and Earon Little.

On Feb. 13, deputies arrested 18-year-old Corde Marks during a lockdown that took place on Newton High School grounds.

Four individuals arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at a Circle K on New Year's Day. (L-R) Cameron Hill, Cameron Little, Earon Little and Corde Marks.



Hill, 17, of Conyers, was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age (first offense), reckless conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, first-degree criminal damage to property and false statements.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was charged with false statements.

Marks is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and reckless conduct.

Cameron Little, Earon Little and Hill have been released on bond. Marks and Blair remain booked at the Newton County Detention Center.