Four arrested in New Year’s Day shooting at Circle K

18-year-old Bryce Blair is wanted in connection with the New Year's Day aggravated assault incident.



NEWTON COUNTY – Four individuals have been arrested for a New Year's Day shooting that took place at the Circle K on Salem Road.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said that one group allegedly began shooting at a different group. While several gunshots were fired, there were no reported injuries.

“Following the exchange of gunfire, all individuals fled the scene,” a NCSO news release stated. “No injuries were reported; however, damage was identified on a nearby fuel truck.”

Three individuals were arrested on Jan. 7 in connection with the incident.

Cameron Hill, 17, of Conyers, was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age (first offense), reckless conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, first-degree criminal damage to property and false statements.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was charged with false statements.

Cameron Little, Earon Little and Hill have been released on bond.

Then, on Feb. 13, deputies arrested 18-year-old Corde Marks for his involvement in the shooting. Marks, who is a senior football player at Newton High School, was arrested during a lockdown that took place on school grounds last Friday.

Marks is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and reckless conduct.

Jail records show that Marks is still in custody at the Newton County Detention Center.

A fifth teenager, 18-year-old Bryce Blair, is wanted by the NCSO in connection to the incident. His active warrants include charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and discharge of a firearm near a public highway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1409 or by email at oalberto@newtonsheriff.ga.org.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the Newton County School System, including its police force, staff and administration during the ongoing investigation,” the NCSO news release stated. “He also recognized the continued dedication and hard work of the Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the case.”

The NCSO says that the investigation remains ongoing and that more arrests are pending.



