Escaped inmate Timothy Shane apprehended in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Escaped Rockdale County inmate Timothy Shane was apprehended in Covington after a manhunt that lasted several days.
According to a news release posted to Facebook by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Shane was captured around the 9000 block of Morris Drive in Covington.
“Units responded to the Covington area after receiving notification that he was seen knocking on doors,” the release states.
The capture took place overnight between Dec. 2 and 3. As of 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, authorities had not located Shane. At 7:28 a.m. on Dec. 3, the RCSO posted the news of Shane’s capture to Facebook.
Though many details of Shane’s capture – including a precise time – were excluded from the news release, the RCSO is planning a press conference for noon on Wednesday.
Local agencies reportedly assisted in the arrest.
Shane’s Dec. 1 escape
After being arrested in Newton County by the Conyers Police Department on Nov. 23 following a high-speed chase, Shane was briefly treated at Piedmont Rockdale before being booked at the Rockdale County Jail, per a case report obtained by The Covington News.
On the evening of Nov. 30, Shane was transported to Grady Hospital after he reportedly attempted to commit suicide, according to a RCSO news release from Dec. 1.
Less than six hours after being brought to Grady, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, Shane escaped custody.
“Inmate Shane fled the hospital on foot and stole a SUV parked in the area,” the news release states. “Shortly after, inmate Shane was involved in an accident and then fled on foot. The owner of the stolen SUV reported a Glock handgun was stolen from the vehicle.”
Subsequent RCSO news releases tracked Shane’s escape from Atlanta into Henry County and back into Rockdale County, and eventually to Newton County, where he was captured.
It appeared that Shane initially stole a silver Pontiac Grand Prix near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and used it to travel to Henry County. He was observed at a Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County on the evening of Dec. 1.
“It is confirmed that Inmate Shane requested an uber to a residence in south Rockdale,” a Dec. 2 news release stated. “RCSO units conducted a search warrant of the location and Inmate Shane was not located.”
Shane was eventually captured in Newton County. Further information about his arrest has not yet been released.