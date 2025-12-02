Escaped Rockdale inmate revealed to have been initially arrested in Newton County after high-speed chase

NEWTON COUNTY— Timothy Shane, a runaway inmate who was initially taken into custody by the Conyers Police Department, has gained notoriety across the state for his escape from Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

However, Shane has now also been identified as the source of noticeable law enforcement activity in west Newton County on Nov. 23.

Shane, who is still on the run as of this writing, is a Covington resident who was arrested by the Conyers Police Department after a high-speed chase and possible kidnapping attempt.

On Dec. 1, Shane escaped from Grady, where he was undergoing medical examination following a suicide attempt. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Nov. 23 arrest in Newton County

On Nov. 23, many residents of the western portions of Newton County were alerted to a disturbance and heavy police presence in the area. Following the buzz, The Covington News contacted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for more information.

Jack Redlinger, NCSO public information officer, directed The News to contact the Conyers Police Department (CPD) for information, attributing the incident to a CPD chase that bled over county lines.

The News submitted an open records request to the CPD, which was returned on the evening of Dec. 1. A CPD case report has connected the Newton County events to the fugitive inmate Shane.

According to the case report, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, a CPD officer initiated pursuit of a white Volvo in Conyers that was believed to have been involved in a possible kidnapping.

It was later revealed that Shane, the driver of the Volvo, was in the car with a woman who asserted that she had been kidnapped. The woman later told authorities that she and Shane had previously had a romantic relationship.

“[The woman] stated she was kidnapped by Shane from her home, [redacted] Covington, Georgia, earlier on this date,” the narrative states. “Shane ordered her to give him $500 to be released. Shane drove to various convenience stores, and ordered her to get money from her checking account from an ATM.”

According to the narrative, when the officer pursuing Shane attempted to initiate a traffic stop, he fled “at a high rate of speed” east on Interstate 20, towards Newton County.

During the chase, a Newton County deputy’s car struck a civilian’s vehicle on Salem Road as the deputy was attempting to utilize the opposing lane to pursue, with lights and sirens activated. The Georgia State Patrol, which only worked the scene of the deputy’s crash, told The News that the deputy was determined to be at fault for “failing to use due regard.” Minor injuries were reported.

Shane led the pursuit off the interstate at Salem Road, where he exited right. The narrative says Shane continued “driving recklessly without regard for the safety of other drivers” as he turned right onto Highway 81 south.

“The maximum speed limit on Highway 81 is posted at 55 miles per hour, and the suspect was traveling in excess of 128 miles per hour on Highway 81,” the narrative details.

After Shane turned onto Wellbook Drive, the pursuing officer determined there was an increased risk to bystanders due to the residential makeup of the area. After successfully executing a PIT maneuver, the vehicle reportedly came to a halt near a wooded portion of Wellbook Drive.

A foot chase ensued as Shane fled into the woods. The woman remained in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to the narrative, after running approximately 50 yards into the woods, Shane stopped and faced the officer. After failing to comply with two verbal commands to raise his hands, the officer deployed a taser, successfully ending the chase.

Approximately 4.5 grams of marijuana and 0.5 grams of methamphetamine were discovered on Shane’s person.

A loaded handgun was located in the passenger compartment of the Volvo. The woman told officers that Shane had been carrying it throughout the day, but ordered her to “wipe his fingerprints off of it” once the police chase began. She said she complied out of fear, but that when Shane later wanted her to return it to him during the police chase, she held onto it and told Shane she could not find it.

According to the narrative, Corporal McFarlin with the NCSO advised that an investigation into the kidnapping incident would be handled by Newton County, saying it occurred in their jurisdiction. Both Shane and the woman are identified as having Covington residential addresses in the case report.

Shane was arrested on eight charges, including several warrants out of Newton County.

The charges include operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance, reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, use of firearms by a convicted felon, and fugitive hold for warrants.

Shane’s seven Newton County arrest warrants include charges of criminal trespass, theft by taking, and simple battery on Nov. 3, as well as hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery/intimidation/taking control of a substance, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, and theft by taking on Nov. 17.

Shane’s escape, ongoing manhunt

Following Shane’s Nov. 23 arrest, he was briefly treated at Piedmont Rockdale before being booked at the Rockdale County Jail, per the report.

But seven days later, Shane was transported to Grady Hospital on the evening of Nov. 30 after he reportedly attempted to commit suicide, according to a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office news release from Dec. 1.

Less than six hours after being brought to Grady, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, Shane escaped custody.

“Inmate Shane fled the hospital on foot and stole a SUV parked in the area,” the news release states. “Shortly after, inmate Shane was involved in an accident and then fled on foot. The owner of the stolen SUV reported a Glock handgun was stolen from the vehicle.”

Subsequent RCSO news releases have tracked Shane’s escape from Atlanta into Henry County and back into Rockdale County.

It appears that Shane stole a silver Pontiac Grand Prix near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and used it to travel to Henry County. He was observed at a Public on Highway 155 in Henry County on the evening of Dec. 1.

The most recent update from the RCSO came at approximately 9 a.m. on Dec. 2.

“It is confirmed that Inmate Shane requested an uber to a residence in south Rockdale,” the news release states. “RCSO units conducted a search warrant of the location and Inmate Shane was not located.”

Shane, 52, is described as a white male who is approximately 5’9” in height. As of the morning of Dec. 2, he is believed to be wearing a red hoodie, dark blue pants and shoes. Timothy Shane was believed to be wearing a red hoodie and dark blue pants on the morning of Dec. 1, 2025. - photo by Courtesy of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

The News has contacted the RSCO to inquire about the proximity of Shane’s last known location to Newton County, and has not heard back at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the RCSO at 770-278-8000 or rcso.pio@rockdalecountyga.gov.