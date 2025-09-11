CPD Lieutenant injured; two suspects arrested after high-speed chase

This story has been updated with new information.

NEWTON COUNTY— Traffic was stopped on I-20 westbound after a high-speed chase left a lieutenant with the Covington Police Department (CPD) hospitalized and two suspects in custody on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the CPD, officers initiated a pursuit after observing a U-Haul truck at Home Depot on Highway 142 at approximately 1 p.m. Investigators had determined that the truck was connected to a previous alleged theft of a zero-turn lawnmower from an Ace Hardware in Covington.

The suspects fled, and the police pursuit continued westbound on I-20. This culminated in a crash.

“During the chase, officers attempted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver,” the release states. “The suspect vehicle struck a Covington Police patrol car, causing it to overturn.”

Witness video posted to social media shows officers with the CPD, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) between exits 88 and 90 westbound.

CPD Lieutenant Chris Cain was hospitalized as a result of the crash and is now in stable condition, per the release.

“We’re grateful Lt. Cain’s injuries are not serious and that he is recovering well. We also appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners,” said Covington Interim Police Chief Brent Fuesting.

Ken Malcom, public information officer with the city of Covington, confirmed to The Covington News that one suspect was taken into custody on the scene, and the other was later arrested between 3:30 - 4 p.m in a neighborhood off of Almon Road.

Video and photos posted to social media show that K-9s were on scene, and a helicopter may have been used as well. The Covington News has contacted the CPD, NCSO and GSP to confirm this information.

The CPD has not released the identities of the suspects, as they are still in the process of being booked into custody.

Managing editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.