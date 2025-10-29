Covington Police investigate fatal shooting in Magnolia Heights apartment

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting in Magnolia Heights Apartments that left an intruder dead.

Per a news release from the CPD, an individual was killed after forcing entry into an apartment. The initial report was classified as a "burglary in progress."

A spokesperson with the CPD confirmed that the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The release says that preliminary information had led officers to believe that a guest of the resident fired “a weapon” at the person who "forced entry into the apartment."

“The individual who entered the apartment was struck and later pronounced deceased,” the release states.

No information regarding the identities of those involved has been made available at this time. Though the officers responded to the call as a burglary, no definitive information about the motive behind the break-in has been released at this time.

The release specifies that additional details are being withheld as the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is urged to contact the CPD.