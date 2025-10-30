Additional details revealed in Magnolia Heights shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. – Following Wednesday’s fatal shooting at the Magnolia Heights apartment complex, The Covington News has obtained additional information on the circumstances of the incident.

As preliminary details came out via a Covington Police Department (CPD) press release, several people reportedly familiar with the parties involved took to social media to contest the CPD's official narrative of the report.

"He wasn’t an intruder, he was at his very own apartment," wrote Dijonay Jones, in part. "He was a victim."

"That was my cousin & that was HIS apartment so he wasn’t an intruder," wrote Tatianna Jenkins, in part.

The News spoke with Lieutenant Daniel Digby, CPD public information officer, on Thursday morning. Digby explained that the individual who was killed was on the lease of the unit that they were reportedly forcing entry into.

“For whatever reason — we’re trying to find all this out — he forced his way into the house,” Digby said. “He didn’t have a key with him, and he kicked the door in after beating on the door.”

Digby added that the CPD is investigating whether the deceased individual actively resided at the apartment on a day-to-day basis.

Though the call initially came through CPD dispatch as an attempted burglary, the scene diverged from a burglary investigation quickly.

“We’ve got on video the individual that was killed being dropped off [at Magnolia Heights] about 7:34 a.m., and the 911 call was placed within two minutes after the whole incident happened,” Digby said.

A spokesperson with the Magnolia Heights apartment complex declined to comment.

Investigators have since interviewed both the person who fired the weapon and the third individual who was in the residence.

The person who fired a weapon was inside the unit with the third person, who was reportedly a co-signer on the lease. Digby noted that the person who fired the weapon has since told investigators that they were not aware that the person attempting to enter was a co-tenant.

As of Thursday morning, no one has been taken into police custody.

No verifiable information regarding the identities of those involved has been made publicly available at this time. Digby said that identities are being withheld as the investigators work with the Newton County District Attorney’s Office to weigh any potential criminal charges.

“It’s just a complex investigation,” Digby said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the CPD.