Covington man arrested for pulling gun at Salem Road Walmart

NEWTON COUNTY – A Covington man has been arrested after a gun was pulled at the Salem Road Walmart on Sunday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Jaylen Douglas on Monday after police say he pulled a gun on another customer during a verbal dispute. According to the NCSO, the weapon was not discharged and no injuries were reported.

Both individuals then left the store, with no arrests made until today.

Douglas is booked on two counts of simple assault and one count of reckless conduct.

The Covington News has reached out to Walmart for comment but has received no response.



