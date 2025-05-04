Gun pulled at Salem Road Walmart; no injuries reported

NEWTON COUNTY – No injuries were reported after a gun was pulled at the Salem Road Walmart over the weekend.

On May 4 at approximately 8:50 a.m., deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to an “isolated altercation” between two male customers inside the Salem Road Walmart in Covington.

According to the NCSO, one of the individuals pulled out a firearm during the confrontation. However, the weapon was not discharged and no injuries were reported. Both individuals left the Walmart following the altercation.

So far, no arrests have been made. The NCSO said it is “actively investigating” the incident.

This is the second major incident that has occurred at the Salem Road Walmart in as many months.

On April 11, then-Walmart employee Dwayne Eduh entered the store in the early hours of the morning while working and allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Khalaf Barksdale of Conyers and heavily wounded 29-year-old Ryan Bradley of Covington.

Eduh then traveled to another residence on Emerson Trail where police say he shot and killed 19-year-old Akeela Clarke.

After entering a “brief standoff” with deputies in Aiken, South Carolina, Eduh shot himself, according to the NCSO. Two days later it was confirmed that Eduh had died due to his injuries.

Walmart issued a statement following the fatal shooting:

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened. There’s no place for violence in our stores. We’re focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation.”

The Covington News has reached out to Walmart for comment regarding Sunday’s incident and are waiting to hear back.



