Body discovered off Stephenson Road, one arrested

This is a developing story. The Covington News will post updates as they are made available.

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has arrested one person in connection with a body that was discovered this afternoon.

According to a press release from the NCSO, deputies received a report of a dead body being discovered in a wooded area off Stephenson Road earlier today. They responded to the scene at approximately 1:50 p.m.

One suspect has been taken into NCSO custody following what the release calls a “thorough investigation.”

The NCSO has not released the identities of the victim or suspect at this time, as they are still notifying the victim’s family. However, their preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the suspect and victim knew one another.