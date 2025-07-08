Youth Action Team members step into national leadership roles

Two Newton County teens who are active members of the local Youth Action Team (YAT) are now representing their community on the national stage as part of a federal initiative focused on preventing youth substance misuse.

Adriana Drain has been selected as a National Youth Champion with the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, D.C. She was nominated for the role by Jennifer Wilds of View Point Health and the Newton Rockdale Suicide Prevention Coalition, recognizing Drain’s dedication to youth engagement and substance misuse prevention efforts through her involvement with YAT.

As a National Youth Champion, Drain will work alongside a team of youth leaders from across the country, both urban and rural, to share ideas and develop strategies to support Drug-Free Community coalitions. The group meets virtually to discuss how local coalitions recruit youth, plan prevention events and implement effective programs.

Drain joins Francisco Alvarado, another YAT member from Newton County, who has been serving as a National Youth Champion and will continue in the role as he begins college.

Alvarado previously attended the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) conference in Washington, D.C., where he participated in a youth panel presenting successful prevention strategies and sharing insights on how communities can strengthen their efforts.

The Youth Action Team is supported by Newton Community Partnership in its mission to empower youth and promote healthy, drug-free communities in Newton County. This fall, they will help develop new initiatives for National Youth Substance Prevention Month in October, continuing their efforts to bring positive change both locally and nationally.