Newton County Sheriff’s Office earns second place in Governor’s Challenge

NEWTON COUNTY — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency earned second place in Category 6 (101–200 officers) during the 2025 Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Governor’s Challenge, held Oct. 31 in Macon.

The annual Governor’s Challenge recognizes law enforcement agencies across the state for their outstanding efforts in promoting highway safety and reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on Georgia’s roadways.

Agencies were evaluated on seven key areas for a total of 205 possible points: policy, training, incentives and recognition, public information and education, enforcement, effectiveness and quality of application.

“This recognition reflects our team’s continued commitment to protecting lives and promoting safety on our roadways,” Brown said. “I’m incredibly proud of the men and women of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office whose dedication, professionalism and hard work continue to make our community and our highways safer for everyone.”

This achievement reflects the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s continued leadership in traffic safety initiatives, community outreach and evidence-based enforcement strategies that contribute to saving lives throughout Newton County and beyond.