Newton County Sheriff's Office awarded $26,250 High Visibility Enforcement Grant

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has announced it has received a $26,250.40 High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Funding for this grant is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is awarded based on the partnership with GOHS to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities across Georgia.

High Visibility Enforcement combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement to target specific traffic safety issues designed to change unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to most fatal and serious-injury traffic crashes. Law enforcement efforts are combined with visibility elements and public notification on the enforcement campaign to educate the public on traffic safety and promote voluntary compliance with the law.

“Federal and state crash data show sustained enforcement of traffic laws reduces crashes and saves lives on our roads,” said Allen Poole, director of GOHS. “GOHS will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement to implement projects and initiatives designed to protect everyone using our roads and to help reach our goal of zero traffic deaths in Georgia and the nation.”

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said he is proud of the continued partnership with GOHS through the HVE grant.

“This funding will enable us to enhance our efforts in keeping our roads safe by reducing dangerous driving behaviors, preventing accidents and ultimately saving lives,” Brown said. “Our commitment to ensuring the safety of our community remains steadfast, and we look forward to utilizing these resources to make a positive impact on our roadways.”

As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It or Ticket seat belt campaigns, the NCSO will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high-visibility patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September 2025.

For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs, visit gahighwaysafety.org.