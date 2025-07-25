Newton County receives award for FY24 Financial Reporting

Newton County recently received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award is recognition for the county’s annual comprehensive financial report for Fiscal Year 2024. Newton County has received this award for seven consecutive years.

Newton County’s comprehensive financial report met the high standards of the program, demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” according to an impartial panel. The report clearly communicates the County’s financial story and is available for the public to review. Financial Reports dating back to 2022 are located on Newton County’s website: www.newtoncountyga.gov

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“We are proud to share that Finance Director Brittany White and her team have received notice that the Newton County Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year 2024,” Interim County Manager James Brown said. “This prestigious recognition reflects their hard work, dedication, and commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

“This achievement benefits the citizens of Newton County by supporting a strong credit rating and enhancing our ability to secure loans at lower interest rates ultimately contributing to better financial stewardship for our community.”