Newton County Fire Services urges residents to know the risks of lithium-ion batteries

Newton County Fire Services is teaming with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week Oct. 5-11.





This year the focus of this important week is “Charge into Fire Safety; Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”, highlighting how important it is to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.





Lithium-ion batteries power most electronics in the home today – smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, e-cigarettes, headphones and toys, to name a few.





If not used correctly or if damaged, lithium-ion batteries can overheat, start a fire or explode. To reduce these risks, look around your home to identify these risks.





“Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenience and they are just about everywhere,” said James Franklin, Newton County Fire Safety Educator. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps people understand the importance of using these batteries correctly to prevent fires in the home and to follow the Buy, Charge and Recycle Safely approach.”





Follow this simple approach to keep you and your family safe:

Buy only listed products

Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product containing the lithium-ion battery.

Charge devices safely

Always use the cords that come with the product to charge it and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you need to purchase a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one approved by the manufacturer.

Charge your device on a hard surface. Do not charge under a pillow, on a bed or on a couch. This could cause a fire.

Do not overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly