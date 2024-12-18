NCSO Honors RSAT and No. 1 Dads Program Graduates

On Dec. 6, 2024, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of 13 inmate residents from the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Program and seven inmate residents from the #1 Dads Program. The graduation ceremony, held in the agency’s training room, marked a significant milestone in the lives of the graduates.

The RSAT Program is a three-month initiative designed to help incarcerated individuals rehabilitate by developing essential skills in cognitive, behavioral, social and vocational areas. Brown highlighted the program’s importance, noting its role in preparing inmate residents for successful reintegration into society.

“The RSAT Program is crucial in equipping these individuals with the tools needed for a productive life post-incarceration,” Brown said. “Rehabilitation is a collective effort, and I am deeply grateful to my staff and all facilitators for their unwavering dedication to ensuring a bright future for these graduates.”

Brown also expressed his gratitude to guest speaker Dr. Omar Howard for his motivating words to the graduates and to Jody Reid, a former RSAT graduate, for sharing an inspiring testimony.

The following inmate residents graduated from the RSAT Program on Dec. 6: Matthew Spears, Jordan Donaldson, Joshua Ngoh, Huff Lamarquis, Kevin Key, Kenneth Lowe, Demario Morgan, Lauryn Wheeler, Linda Hall, Miangel Revels, Lindsey Taylor, Kelly Wallace and Candice Barnes.

In addition to the RSAT Program, the NCSO partnered with Action Inc. to offer the #1 Dads Program, which aims to strengthen and rebuild relationships between incarcerated fathers and their children as well as their spouses or partners. Through workshops, case management and job skills training, the program promotes responsible fatherhood, healthy marriages and economic stability.

On Dec. 6, the following inmate residents graduated from the #1 Dads Program: Matthew Spears, Jordan Donaldson, Joshua Ngoh, Huff Lamarquis, Kevin Key, Kenneth Lowe and Demario Morgan.

Since implementing jail-based programs like RSAT and #1 Dads, the Newton County Detention Center has seen a 50.6 percent decrease in repeat offenders returning to the facility since 2008.