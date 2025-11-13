NCSO assists in arrest that led to drug trafficking conviction

CALHOUN COUNTY – On Friday, a man deemed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as a “violent felon” was convicted of running a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking and money laundering scheme from prison The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was recognized as one of many agencies that helped in the case that led to his conviction.

According to the DOJ, 46-year-old Jarvis Matthews, of Morgan, Ga. in Calhoun County, ran a drug trafficking operation while incarcerated at Calhoun State Prison. Matthews was serving a life sentence without parole on charges of murder and felony murder.

The scheme reportedly involved contraband cell phones, a social media account and the use of family members to assist in moving drugs across the state.

“Matthews audaciously used contraband cell phones to run a drug trafficking operation from his state prison cell,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg in a news release. “Now, as a result of a diligent federal investigation and close coordination with state and local partners, this convicted murderer faces a substantial sentence in federal prison on top of his state sentence.”

The NCSO says that one of its task force officers worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as several other state agencies to assist in the takedown.

“This case reflects the importance of strong partnerships between local, state and federal agencies,” said Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown. “A task force officer from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with our partnering agencies to help dismantle a major drug trafficking network that extended far beyond our county. The Office of the Sheriff remains committed to working with our federal partners to keep dangerous criminals and drugs, and the violence that comes with them, off our streets.”

Matthews was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl; five counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His son, Charvis Harris, also pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute for his role in this case.

Matthews faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison to run consecutively to his state life sentence. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.