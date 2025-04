The skate park at Denny Dobbs Park was recently recognized with an Outstanding Achievement Award by the Georgia Chapter of the American Concrete Institute.

The skate park first opened in July 2021 and, 2023, it was later expanded to include a drop pool, ramps and rails.

The 1.5-acre skate park was designed by Gridline Skateparks with concrete by Thomas Concrete. The park was funded by the 2017 SPLOST.