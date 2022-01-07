Popular downtown Covington event facility closes

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Reserve at Hendricks is shutting its doors.



Management of the downtown Covington event venue confirmed to The Covington News this week that the venue would cease operations after serving the community since 2018.

A request for more comments about the decision to close was declined.

Located just off the Covington Square at the corner of Reynolds and Hendricks streets, the venue was touted as a “versatile” 7,050-square-foot facility. Special events such as weddings, baby showers, business parties and even political forums.

Some community organizations that routinely hosted events there included the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, the Newton County Republican Party and The Covington News, among others.

Community residents voiced a somber reaction to the news on social media.

"What a sad and horrible loss to our community,” Claudia Webb Minge wrote on Facebook. “That beautiful space is so needed. I am not sure what our community will do without it … It met the need for all size events. It was affordable and located in center of our community for convenience. Thank you Shelly Gilbert, manager of the Reserve, for giving of yourself to provide this space and the personal care you provided to the guest. Working with you was always a pleasure.”

“It will be a huge loss for our community,” Michelle Peer Gresham said. “There is nothing else like it. Shelly always went above and beyond for every event we hosted there. I am so sad for her and us, to lose this valuable space . I wish you only the best , but I am so sad to see you and the venue go.”

“Sad to hear this,” Missy Wilson Braden said. “Maybe someone else will take it over and we won’t lose such a great place.”



